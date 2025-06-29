Arab Parliament delegation visits UAE floating hospital in Al Arish

A high-level delegation from the Arab Parliament has visited Palestinian patients at the UAE floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish.

The delegation, headed by the parliament's president, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yammahi, toured the hospital's departments and reviewed the medical and humanitarian services provided to patients, according to the Wam state news agency. Delegates spoke to several Palestinian patients and listened to their experiences regarding the level of health care and humanitarian support offered by the Emirati medical teams.

The delegation was also briefed on the progress of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which was launched in November 2023 as part of the UAE’s efforts to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The operation is providing assistance including food and health packages, kits for children and women and clothing packages for children.

Mr Al Yammahi praised the UAE's efforts in supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering, and said humanitarian initiatives reflect genuine Arab values and Arab solidarity.

The UAE floating hospital was launched in February last year to help those injured in the Gaza Strip. Docked at the Egyptian port of Al Arish, it receives patients through the Rafah border crossing and is part of the broader humanitarian effort ordered by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed – serving as a lifeline for Palestinians affected by the conflict.

Its humanitarian efforts are part of the UAE’s mission to ease the suffering of the injured and sick amid the dire circumstances faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

Palestinian Soha Abu Tabak receives care at the UAE floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. AP

