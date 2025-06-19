Thousands of outdoor workers offered support to deal with soaring temperatures

After two months of record temperatures in the UAE, authorities in Sharjah are offering advice on how to stay safe in extreme heat.

Summer has arrived early as the UAE experienced its hottest May on record, with peak daily temperatures averaging higher than 40ºC, with the mercury rising to 51.6ºC in the Sweihan area. It followed the hottest April since records began in the early 2000s.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has now stepped in with targeted health campaigns to protect those most at risk.

Outdoor workers, the elderly and infirm are most likely to suffer from the effects of exposure to heat, and the ministry is working alongside the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs to launch the 14th Heat Exhaustion and Disease Prevention Campaign.

It aims to coincide with the midday work ban period that comes into force throughout July and August, to reduce exposure of construction workers during the hottest time of day.

“Let me be clear, protecting workers from heat-related illnesses isn’t just a health issue,” said Mohammed Al Zarooni, director of the ministry’s Representative Office in Sharjah.

“It’s a national duty, a moral responsibility and a shared commitment that calls for all of us to work together. Through this campaign, we’re emphasising the importance of early preparation and timely action.

"It shows how prevention is not just a policy goal; it’s a shared national responsibility. And more importantly, it sends a clear message of support and solidarity to our labour communities, who are a vital part of our society.”

Support on site

Education will be delivered on site for workers, to focus on risks and symptoms of heat exhaustion.

It will also offer advice on first-aid practices and prevention methods to avoid heat-related illness that range from a rash or cramps to exhaustion and heat stroke in extreme cases. Medically, hyperthermia is classified when someone’s temperature rises above their baseline average, usually 37ºC.

The government campaign will target 10,000 workers with free medical check-ups, including blood pressure and glucose testing, eye exams and blood donation drives. Meanwhile, inspection campaigns by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will be stepped up across work sites in Sharjah to ensure compliance with the midday work ban. Workers will also be offered protective equipment, food and drinking water.

"This campaign reaffirms Sharjah’s deep and ongoing commitment to public health, especially during the summer months, when high temperatures pose serious challenges to one of the most important segments of our society: our field workers,” said Mona Al Hawai, of the ministry’s Health Promotion Department.

“Protecting the health of our community, especially those who may not always have direct access to services, is at the core of what we do. Through this campaign, we’re going to deliver health lectures directly at work sites, offer basic medical check-ups and distribute protective supplies in multiple languages so that health information is not only available but accessible to everyone who needs it.”

Data from the World Health Organisation showed that of about 489,000 heat-related deaths each year, most are in Asia and Europe. Last year, there were 269 deaths in India thought to be related to high temperatures.

A further 161 recorded deaths were directly linked to heatstroke, as reported by India’s National Centre for Disease Control. In Europe, the WHO estimates the current annual death toll of 175,000 related to extreme heat will climb in the years ahead.

Vulnerable workers

Delivery riders in the UAE are often exposed to extreme summer heat. Employers are stepping up support by increasing the number of shaded rest areas and introducing other packages to protect riders from heatstroke.

Delivery riders are often exposed to extreme temperatures during the day. EPA

Through its corporate responsibility programme, Careem is offering delivery captains flexible shifts to avoid peak heat hours and has introduced air-conditioned mobile rest areas, hydration kits and free health check-ups for those choosing to work during the hottest hours.

"Summer in the UAE presents significant challenges for delivery work,” said Mudassir Sheikha, chief executive and co-founder of Careem.

“To ensure our captains feel supported during the hottest months of the year, we regularly host workshops to understand their needs and how we can help. This year we’ve extended these services to more than 60,000 delivery captains across the UAE – not just those working with Careem."

Food delivery firm Deliveroo provides riders with cooling vests to help reduce body temperature and also has rest areas located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The company also has what it calls a Roo Bus, which acts as a pitstop area. The firm says "cooled buses are accessible to riders throughout the week, allowing riders to take a break from the weather" in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

"Rider safety and wellbeing is a top priority for Deliveroo and we have been working and continue to work with the authorities, our rider agencies and partners on ways to support riders, especially over the summer season," said a Deliveroo spokesperson.

