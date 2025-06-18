Abu Dhabi's dedicated cancer centre treats 25,000 patients in first two years

A dedicated Abu Dhabi cancer centre has delivered crucial treatment to more than 25,000 patients since opening to the public two years ago under a vision to transform health care in the Emirates.

Health leaders at the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre, based at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, have told of their mission to "lead the future of oncology" from the UAE capital.

Patients at the centre, which is modelled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Centre in the US, receive personalised care for in all forms of cancer from individual teams with expertise, comprises oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, radiation therapists, nurses and rehabilitation specialists.

“Gone are the days when a patient needs to go from place to place, everything they need is here,” said Dr Stephen Grobmyer, head of the Fatima bint Mubarak Cancer Centre, which opened in March 2023.

Dr Stephen Grobmyer, the Oncology Institute chairman, at Cleveland Clinic, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Don't delay in seeking support

But doctors say the public must also play their part to win the fight against cancer, by ensuring they do not delay in going for check-ups.

“We need people to understand that a delay in diagnosis is often a missed opportunity,” said Dr Fady Geara, chairman of radiation oncology. “We are seeing patients who wait weeks or months before seeking help and, by the time they arrive, their window for a cure may already be closing.”

The critical need for early intervention was highlighted in recent research, which indicated a 60 per cent rise in newly diagnosed cases between 2019 an 2023.

The series paper, titled Cancer Control in the United Arab Emirates, co-written by leading UAE-based oncologists and global experts, called for an urgent and comprehensive national strategy to address rising cases, inequities in care and preventive services not being used enough.

“We’re urging people to get screened, especially those with family histories or known risk factors,” Dr Geara said. “The hardship of travelling abroad for care is no longer necessary. World-class treatment is available right here.”

World-class care

Dr Usman Ahmad, chairman of thoracic surgery, who leads the institute’s robotic and minimally invasive surgery programme, agreed patients no longer having to travel abroad for treatment was a huge advantage.

“Robotic surgery allows us to operate through small keyhole incisions with exceptional precision and safety," he added. "The result is less pain, fewer complications and much faster recovery times.”

The programme includes surgery for lung, oesophageal, stomach, prostate, kidney, bladder and gynaecological cancer.

“Our patients start walking the same day or the next, go home in a few days and recover fast enough to begin follow-up therapies such as chemotherapy or immunotherapy without delay,” said Dr Ahmad.

Radiation oncology has also undergone major advancements under Dr Geara.

“We’ve brought in the most advanced technologies, including adaptive radiation therapy, brachytherapy and radio surgery,” he said. “These methods reduce treatment sessions while improving cure rates and they’re all now available right here in the UAE.”

Brachytherapy, which involves using radiation directly on or near a tumour, is rarely found even in some major hospitals abroad. It is now carried out daily at the centre.

Dr Geara said the institute had also begun work on a dedicated heavy ion therapy complex, a carbon-ion therapy considered among the most advanced in the world, capable of targeting tumours that cannot be treated through conventional means. Construction of the heavy ion centre is expected to take two to three years.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s cancer programme extends far beyond treatment. Under the leadership of Dr Fawad Khan, the longevity medicine section has introduced a pioneering preventive care programme for cancer survivors and those at high genetic risk of developing the disease.

A radiotheraphy unit at the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre at Cleveland Clinic, Abu Dhabi. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National The Pet-CT suite at the oncology centre. Its name honours the leadership role of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, in the development of the UAE's healthcare sector The ultrasound room at the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre. The 19,000-square-metre centre is modelled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Centre in the US A waiting area at the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre. The unit has a team of 150 nurses, physicians and radiologists The centre has 32 examination rooms, 24 private infusion rooms, two procedure rooms and an area devoted to women's oncology services Officials say the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre offers personalised care, including screening and diagnostic testing, advanced radiation treatments and precision cellular therapies Dr Stephen Grobmyer, chairman of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic, said: 'Our job is to provide hope for patients and a clear treatment path'

This includes comprehensive genetic screening, counselling and prevention strategies, from enhanced screening and medication to preventive surgery. The longevity medicine team comprises lifestyle physicians, physical therapists, genetic counsellors, naturopaths and psychologists.

A major element of the programme is its use of precision genomics. “We’re conducting germ line, somatic and pharmacogenomic testing to guide treatment, prevent cancer and minimise side effects,” said Dr Khan.

They collaborate closely with the Emirati Genome Programme and M42, allowing access to data crucial to bolstering care and mitigating health risks.

One study now under way involves the use of polygenic risk scores to better identify breast cancer risks in Emirati women.

“This research has largely focused on western populations,” Dr Khan said. “By focusing on Arab populations, we can greatly improve regional outcomes and design tailored prevention programmes.”

Clinical trials are another growing sector. “Trials are how new treatments come into the world,” said Dr Grobmyer. “It’s no longer enough to assume treatments tested abroad will work here. We need to prove they do with local data and regional representation.”

A newly launched programme uses wearable BioButton sensors to track vital signs in real time once a patient leaves the hospital. Nurses can detect early signs of infection, dehydration, or other complications and intervene before symptoms worsen.

“The technology allows us to call patients before they call us,” said Dr Grobmyer. “In many cases, we’ve been able to prevent hospital readmissions entirely.”

He said the programme is already being used in chemotherapy patients and is expected to expand across surgical units.

Long-term strategy

The institute is also preparing the next generation of physicians. Next year, it will launch a four-year residency in oncology, accredited by the UAE board.

Preference will be given to Emirati candidates, with the goal of building a sustainable domestic workforce in cancer care.

“Our long-term goal is not just to be takers of global excellence but contributors to it,” said Dr Grobmyer. “Through clinical research, genomics, AI and training, we want to lead the future of oncology here in Abu Dhabi and around the world.”

