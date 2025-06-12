Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif begins UAE visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to begin an official visit to the UAE.
Mr Sharif was received at the capital's Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.
The Pakistan government shared images of Mr Sharif being welcomed to the Emirates on the platform X.
The government account said the leader's visit will "encompass a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest".
Mr Sharif is joined by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior government officials.
“The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE,” a spokesman from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.
Mr Sharif met President Sheikh Mohamed on his previous visit to the UAE in February, when he also attended the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sharif reviewed efforts to bolster co-operation, and strengthen economic and trade ties.
Sheikh Mohamed had earlier met Mr Sharif in the city of Rahim Yar Khan in January, during a visit to Pakistan.
The UAE is home to about 1.7 million Pakistani citizens and relations between the two countries date back to the foundation of the Emirates in 1971.
