'First day of Eid always feels great': UAE worshippers look to reconnect with loved ones

Emiratis and residents across the UAE have marked the first day of Eid Al Adha with prayers and celebrations.

At Hayy Juma bin Abbaad Al Hamli in Abu Dhabi, hundreds of worshippers attended morning prayers on Friday.

“The first day of Eid feels great,” Zayed Al Mazroui told The National. “It’s the sense of connection it brings, everyone’s reaching out to everyone, offering up their Eid greetings, and it’s a nice way to reconnect.

"I’m celebrating Eid with the family this year and will be visiting cousins and aunts and uncles. It’s a hectic day, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Pakistani resident Danish Haq described it as "a day that already feels full of peace and joy". He added: "Today we’ll celebrate with our close friends and family, I’m really excited every Eid to see everyone and celebrate together.

“Eid in the UAE always feels great. Our whole family might not be here but the friends I’ve made in my stay here are almost like family themselves. I’m always excited to start Eid celebrations with them.”

The UAE's leaders have also marked the first day of Eid. President Sheikh Mohamed performed Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The sermon addressed the value of sincerity, its concept and forms, and was titled Our Eid is Sincerity, state news agency Wam reported.

In a message posted on X, Sheikh Mohamed said: "To my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world, I wish you a blessed Eid Al Adha and pray for God to grant lasting peace and harmony to all."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also issued an Eid message. "We congratulate the Arab and Islamic nation after the blessed Eid Al Adha and we say to the pilgrims of the House of Allah: May God accept your Hajj and make it an accepted Hajj. We ask God to bring this great occasion back to us and to you with blessings, goodness, prosperity and peace."

Worshippers perform Eid Al Adha morning prayers at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Eid Al Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim being asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith. Antonie Robertson / The National Worshippers begin Eid Al Adha with the morning prayer, at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque. Antonie Robertson / The National Worshippers gather at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque. Antonie Robertson / The National Worshippers greet each other on Eid Al Adha. Antonie Robertson / The National Eid Al Adha prayers are held at Hayy Juma bin Abaad Al Hamli Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Worshippers at Hayy Juma bin Abaad Al Hamli Mosque, in the Rabdan area of the capital. Victor Besa / The National Eid Al Adha prayers at Hayy Juma bin Abaad Al Hamli Mosque. Victor Besa / The National Worshippers at Hayy Juma bin Abaad Al Hamli Mosque. Victor Besa / The National Pakistani residents Mohamed Amjad, left, and Mohamed Arif at Hayy Juma bin Abaad Al Hamli Mosque. Eid is a time for friends and family to gather and reflect on their lives and faith. Victor Besa / The National

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha, which means “festival of the sacrifice”, is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr. Eid Al Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim being asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith. It is customary for families who have the means to have a goat or sheep slaughtered and share the meat with relatives and the less fortunate.

Employees in the public and private sectors have been granted leave from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8, to mark the holiday, with work to resume on Monday, June 9.

1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

1987 1954 1921 1888

