Meet the Dubai firewalkers hot-footing their way to fulfilment

On an already sweltering evening in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a>, the night is going to get even hotter as an intrepid group of adventure-seekers step out of their comfort zone − quite literally. Behind the doors of a villa in Barsha 3, a brave bunch are on a mission to become “people of fire”. As the sun sets over the city, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/03/01/todays-best-photos-from-fire-walking-in-china-to-art-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/03/01/todays-best-photos-from-fire-walking-in-china-to-art-dubai/">firewalkers</a> write personal messages on pieces of beech wood. It could be a toxic presence they wish to burn; fears they are determined to conquer; or new energy they want to ignite in their lives. The pieces are cast on to the bonfire, the wood ignited and the flames roar, while the group go through deep breathing techniques, meditation and then, power moves − think Portuguese football legend Ronaldo after he scores a goal − to get energised. By sunset the flames have died down. The embers are spread in a line over a layer of grass up to eight metres in length. Temperatures soar up to 450ºC. Everything is ready. “Come on, people of fire,” the shouts ring out around the villa as they prepare for the walk. There is a tribal atmosphere as the music plays and they are urged to remember what they wrote on the wood before the walk. In some ways, you could say residents walk on fire a lot in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">UAE</a> given the blistering summer heat. But this is different. “My friend called me to come, and said it would be a nice spiritual experience. So, I decided, yeah, that’s a cool idea to try,” said Daniel Semirazov, from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukraine</a>, who was taking part in the firewalk. “In the beginning I was a little bit frightened.” But the breathing techniques and power move assuaged his fears. While he did feel a burn, Mr Semirazov said it was more important to think about the aim of the firewalk. “The burn is such a small thing in your life. It is more about working with your … problems when afraid of something.” Stephan Milacek, another member of the group, said if it didn't hurt at all it wouldn't be an experience. “You can feel it,” said Mr Milacek, who splits his time between Dubai and Lisbon. Going the second time … was even like a bigger challenge because then you know it's not going to be just that easy.” Safety is paramount and it should not be attempted without professional supervision. Participants are told to walk normally – not too fast as they might sink deeper into the embers or too slow as they could get burned. Wood is a poor conductor of heat and the contact time for each foot is fleeting. The idea is to move quickly and evenly across the coals. Buckets of chilled water are laid on for walkers to cool their feet and aloe vera packs are on hand. “We help people to get out of their comfort zone and do things they believe are impossible,” said Benoit Demeulemeester, the chief of Endorphins, the Dubai-based firm behind the firewalk. His job title, he says, stands for “crazy experience officer”. “Today, we are doing the firewalk which is clearly the most challenging experience we offer people,” he said. Mr Demeulemeester, who formerly worked in banking, said the aim of the walk is to remove limiting beliefs, create new things in life or burn something they always wanted to get rid of. “We like to challenge the people and show them they can do things they think they can’t,” he said. Every firewalk has its own magic – people push through and it is a form of catharsis. An important part of the Dubai evening is when the firewalkers write that intention on a piece of wood. Daniel said he wanted to burn off uncertainty and to “ignite my self-confidence”. “Because I am a founder and a chief executive and through my whole life I was fighting with this feeling of shyness,” said Mr Semirazov. “ … it works!” Mr Milacek said he doesn’t typically do these kinds of activities as he is a very “science-based guy”, but it was good for him to get outside of his shell. “I talked about some things that are very internal with a complete stranger and actually it was also freeing because I didn't have that person to judge me,” he said. He wrote “think bigger” on his piece of firewood. “I think I stopped pushing in my life career wise and in other aspects, and so I was like, OK … let's ignite something. Let’s use this moment,” he said. “It's going to be a nice kind of memory. And to keep pushing myself again.” Firewalks are often used in charity or motivational events across the world. But it has deep roots stretching back thousands of years and can often be linked to tests of bravery or faith. Most famously, it is performed by the Sawau clan on Beqa, a Fijian island. But it takes place across the world. This April event was the last before the summer but more are planned. “It is a challenging, empowering, spiritual and sometimes life-changing experience,” said Mr Demeulemeester. “It is not dangerous though, thousands of people do it,” he said. “Become fearless, challenge yourself and crash some limiting beliefs,” he urged. “Get out of your comfort zone – that is where you grow.”