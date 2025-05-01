Dubai to allow some minor criminal cases to be settled out of court

Authorities in Dubai have expanded a justice programme that enables out-of-court settlements to cover certain minor criminal cases. Previously, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/09/dubai-public-prosecution-online-service-to-help-lift-travel-bans/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/09/dubai-public-prosecution-online-service-to-help-lift-travel-bans/">Dubai Public Prosecution</a>'s Al Solh Khair (Better to Settle) initiative was only applicable for disputes between family members. Now the programme will also apply to cases including mutual assault, issuing insults and minor thefts where disputes can be resolved through settlements and direct compensation, rather than protracted legal proceedings, it was announced on Tuesday. All criminal cases submitted before the Public Prosecution will now be assessed to find out whether they can be considered for the programme. “This is more than a legal tool. Reconciliation is one of the highest expressions of social and human justice,” said Essam Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai. “It doesn’t just resolve disputes; it restores trust, promotes understanding, and strengthens community bonds.” The initiative will enable public prosecutors to propose reconciliation to both parties early in the process. If both sides agree the prosecutor leads efforts to reach a fair and mutually acceptable settlement. “Choosing dialogue over litigation saves time, effort, and resources. It also nurtures a culture of tolerance and turns conflict into opportunity,” said Mr Al Humaidan. “When reason is chosen over escalation, human values prevail over hostility.” Al Solh Khair was launched in 2021 to focus on family and juvenile cases. It was introduced a year after prosecutors saw that 198 out of 490 of family cases were resolved amicably. This led to the creation of a designated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/12/08/fighting-and-arguing-on-whatsapp-can-wreck-marriages-dubai-prosecutor-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/12/08/fighting-and-arguing-on-whatsapp-can-wreck-marriages-dubai-prosecutor-says/">family room</a> inside the Public Prosecution building where social workers mediate between disputing family members. Beyond easing pressure on courts and reducing legal expenses, the initiative carries significant social benefits, said Mr Al Humaidan. “It encourages people to resolve issues rationally, reduce tensions, and avoid the long-term strain of litigation."