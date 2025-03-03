Abu Dhabi’s AI university launches first undergraduate programme

Abu Dhabi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/world-s-first-artificial-intelligence-university-to-open-in-abu-dhabi-1.924350" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/world-s-first-artificial-intelligence-university-to-open-in-abu-dhabi-1.924350">Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence</a> is launching its own undergraduate scheme. The programme will help to train the next generation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> on how to develop AI expertise and help benefit not only the region but the entire world, according to Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, who serves as chairman of MBZUAI’s board of trustees. The programme offers bachelor's degrees in AI business and AI engineering, according to the state news agency Wam. "It will equip the next generation of home-grown talent with deep technical expertise and an understanding of AI’s broader impact," said Mr Al Mubarak. "In doing so, it will strengthen the nation’s ability to foster a skilled workforce capable of driving AI advancements that benefit not only our country and the region and the world." The programme was described as the first a first by MBZUAI’s president, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/07/04/mbzuai-president-artificial-intelligence-can-transform-healthcare-and-energy/" target="_blank">Prof Eric Xing</a>. “Our students won’t just be taught theory and programming," he said. "They will graduate with a critical understanding of society and people, of markets and the economy, and the practical experience and confidence to drive and lead AI initiatives, whether within established companies or through their own entrepreneurial ventures. "We’re focused on preparing our graduates for the rapidly changing landscape of AI. We are reshaping what it means to be educated in AI – producing not just engineers, but also entrepreneurs, designers, influencers, executives and visionary innovators prepared to drive AI innovation in every sector at all stages.” MBZUAI was first announced in 2019 as artificial intelligence developments began to create excitement after years of research across technology and academic circles. The university officially opened in 2020. The programme is open to both local and international students with a remit to attract "the brightest and most ambitious minds". “We are not just educating students, we are building future generations of workforce and community of AI," said Prof Xing. "With this undergraduate programme, MBZUAI is setting a new standard in AI education, ensuring our graduates are equipped to transform industries and drive global progress."