The programme offers bachelor's degrees in AI business and AI engineering. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
The programme offers bachelor's degrees in AI business and AI engineering. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi’s AI university launches first undergraduate programme

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to ‘equip the next generation of homegrown talent’

The National

March 03, 2025