Could alternative proteins take a bite out of the UAE's meat consumption?

It's no secret that a lot of meat is consumed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a>, but a new study suggests that more than 20 per cent of Emiratis would consider turning to alternative forms of protein. Made from plants, algae, fungi and insects, or by creating cultivated meat, also known as cultured meat, using animal cells in a laboratory, alternative proteins are seen by some as offering health,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/first-look-bleeding-vegan-burgers-brought-to-the-uae-1.768975" target="_blank"> animal welfare</a> and environmental benefits, particularly because they are often associated with a lower carbon footprint. The research by UAE University academics, based on responses from 1,666 Emiratis aged 18 to 65, found that 21.4 per cent of people would consider completely replacing animal-based proteins with alternatives. A further 39 per cent would be happy to partially replace animal-based proteins, while 37.7 per cent would not make dietary changes. “Working on improving the taste and reducing the cost of alternative protein products to increase the probability of their success in the UAE market is required,” the researchers wrote. “The successful shift to alternative proteins will depend on enhancing consumer sensory satisfaction, cost, doubts, health and cultural significance.” They concluded that incorporating plant-based proteins into foods “shows promise for promoting sustainable diets in the UAE and beyond”. About 80 per cent of respondents were female and about 75 per cent were aged between 18 and 24, so the results may not reflect opinion in the Emirati population as a whole. Among alternative proteins, there was a clear preference for those made from plants, with 85.2 per cent saying they were their favoured type, followed by cultured meat at 7 per cent, micro algae at 4.9 per cent and edible insects at 2.9 per cent. The study, in the journal <i>Sustainable Food Systems</i>, which has the title "Are Emirati consumers in United Arab Emirates open to alternative proteins? Insights into their attitudes and willingness to replace animal protein sources", reveals that using “familiar raw materials” in meat substitutes, such as date seeds, might encourage more people to switch to them. Alternative proteins include fungi-based mycoprotein, protein chunks or mince made from peas and beans, yoghurt made from almonds and cheese from coconut oil. Another type, cultivated meat, which is produced from animal cells in vats, has yet to be widely rolled out commercially, but in what has been described as a world-first a dog food made from cultivated chicken cells recently went on sale in the UK. Current interest in alternative proteins among consumers in the UAE appears to be low, according to figures from the research organisation Statista. Their forecast is that this year UAE residents will spend an average of just $1.72 on alternative proteins, less than one sixth of the amount spent in, for example, the UK, where the figure is $10.68. Tying in with this apparent lack of enthusiasm for alternative proteins in the UAE, the country’s per-person meat consumption is, according to Statista, forecast to be 57.8kg this year, more than one-and-a-half times the UK’s figure of 38.1kg and nearly three times the amount in China, at 20.2kg. Meat consumption per person in the UAE is second only to Qatar in the Gulf region. Animal agriculture’s contribution to climate change means that, according to some environmental organisations, there should be a shift towards plant-based foods and alternative proteins, as these tend to have lower carbon footprints. Some consumers have also moved away from eating meat for animal welfare reasons. According to figures from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, around 14.5 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions are accounted for by animal agriculture. This includes the impact of producing fertilisers to grow animal feed, and the effects of deforestation so that animals can be grazed, or feed like soya grown. A 2021 report from the University of Oxford’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, "The climate impact of alternative proteins", found that livestock farming accounted for 59 per cent of food-linked greenhouse gas emissions and 82 per cent of agricultural land use. According to the Smith School report, “in a world powered by zero-emission energy, production of alternative, zero-emission [alternative] protein is possible”. Prof Matin Qaim, an agricultural economist who heads the University of Bonn’s Centre for Development Research, indicated that for the moment alternative proteins were niche foods, currently accounting for less than 2 per cent of protein consumed globally. “It’s still expensive,” he said. “That’s why in low and middle-income countries it’s not a relevant market – people are too poor. When they can afford foods, they go for cheaper options. Typically animal-sourced foods are cheaper.” But Prof Qaim said that to reach net zero “we cannot ignore” the approximately 15 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions derived from animal agriculture. Rather than replacing conventionally produced meat with, say, cultured meat, he said there should be a transition in wealthier nations to more heavily plant-based diets, as these consume fewer resources. An example of the UAE's growing interest in alternative sources of protein was offered at the Gulfood trade show in Dubai this week. The Estonian firm Thormi Technology extracts protein from peas to create meat alternatives. The company's founder and chief executive told <i>The National</i> at the event that there had been a recent surge in interest for his product from the Emirates. "We have seen quite big interest already," said Piret Hartman, who added that he has received “many emails” from firms in the UAE about working with them to bring the technology and products to the country. Health concerns may also affect decisions about whether to consume animal-based or alternative proteins. Dr Ashar Jamal, a general practitioner and emergency doctor at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, said that as people age, it is important to maintain muscle mass, and for this the protein content of the diet needed to be higher. “The source of protein can greatly affect the amino acids that they contain, and animal-based proteins are higher in the quality of amino acids and the quantity of protein per 100g,” he said. “Plant-based protein needs a higher amount of the source to be eaten, which is not always possible, and the quality and variety of amino acids are not always up to the mark." Consuming too much meat, especially red and processed meats, increased the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and certain cancers, warned Janani Satchithanantham, a dietitian at Aster Hospital in Al Qusais, Dubai. “This is due to the high levels of saturated fats, cholesterol and preservatives like nitrates found in some processed meats,” she said. She added that eating large amounts of meat could “crowd out other essential nutrients found in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes”. “While meat is an essential protein source, consuming it in excess – especially if it is not balanced with other nutritious foods – can have negative health consequences,” she said. Ms Satchithanantham said that she would recommend that people “consider replacing some of the meat in their diets with alternative proteins”.