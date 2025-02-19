Matrix Cola on display at Gulfood in Dubai. The Jordan-based company has achieved 200 per cent growth since December 2023. Photo: Katy Gillett for The National
Matrix Cola on display at Gulfood in Dubai. The Jordan-based company has achieved 200 per cent growth since December 2023. Photo: Katy Gillett for The National

Regional brands enjoy sales surge as Pepsi and Coca-Cola face boycott battle

Local drink companies are vying for the cola crown with US market leaders hit by continued criticism over perceived links to Israel

Katy Gillett

February 19, 2025