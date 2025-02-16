UAE weather: Rain on the way but temperatures top 30°C as end of winter approaches

The UAE is set for more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/02/dubai-weather-uae-rain/" target="_blank">rain</a> in the days ahead but temperatures will continue to climb as the country enters the final weeks of the cooler <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/05/cold-snap-brings-distinct-winter-chill-to-the-uae/#:~:text=The%20UAE%20typically%20experiences%20an,until%20the%20middle%20of%20March." target="_blank">winter season</a>. The National Centre of Meteorology said the mercury would rise to 30°C in Dubai on Sunday, with UAE temperatures set to hit a high of 31°C in Fujairah. Despite cloudy conditions and some showers forecast, the warmer weather is set to stretch into next week. The NCM's online weather map predicts that temperatures will peak at 31°C in Abu Dhabi on Monday during the day, falling to 23°C at night. Temperatures will hover around the 30°C mark in Abu Dhabi and Dubai until Thursday at the earliest, the five-day weather map forecasts. The rise in temperature has been attributed to an extension of the low pressure in the east merging with surface high pressure from the west. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday afternoon was 32.4°C in Abu Dhabi. The lowest temperature was 9.1°C in the Jais mountains, Ras Al Khaimah. Rainfall has been forecast for the coast and across northern and eastern areas of the UAE on Sunday. The NCM said there would be light <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/09/uae-rain-gulf-weather/" target="_blank">rainfall</a> and moderate winds, pushing dust across several areas. Showers are expected on Sunday and light rain is also likely on Monday and Tuesday, the weather bureau said. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, with fog and mist covering several areas early in the day. The UAE winter typically begins in late December and continues until mid-March. Temperatures will rise steadily from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/19/first-day-spring-uae-2024-equinox/" target="_blank">spring </a>season in March and can be expected to exceed 40°C regularly throughout the UAE's summer months, from June to the end of September.