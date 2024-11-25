Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Bahrain on Tuesday

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Bahrain on Tuesday. It follows an invitation from Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also the country's Prime Minister.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled will hold talks with Prince Salman, with a focus on strengthening ties between the countries and exploring ways to enhance co-operation, including in the economic, investment and developmental fields, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders will also look at "other vital areas" that "support the shared vision of fostering prosperity while contributing to peace and stability in the region".

Sheikh Khaled's visit to Bahrain is his latest overseas engagement after being named Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in March last year. This month, Sheikh Khaled travelled to Brazil to attend the G20 summit and led the UAE delegation at the World Without Hunger Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. At the G20 summit, he announced the UAE's pledge to allocate $100 million to the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty initiative.

In October, Sheikh Khaled travelled to Singapore, where he held talks with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and was on hand as a host of agreements in artificial intelligence, education and renewable energy were signed to strengthen co-operation between the countries.

In September, Sheikh Khaled completed an official visit to India and witnessed the signing of deals that extended the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement established in May 2022.

