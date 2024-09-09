Emergency services were sent to the scene after the incident at a school construction site. Photo: Sharjah Police
Emergency services were sent to the scene after the incident at a school construction site. Photo: Sharjah Police

News

UAE

Two workers killed as roof collapses at building site in Sharjah

Police launch investigation into deadly incident

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

September 09, 2024

Two construction workers died and three were injured when the roof of a school being built in Sharjah collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the incident, which took place in the Kalba area of the emirate.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and civil defence, were sent to the scene. The area was evacuated and first aid was administered to the injured workers.

They were taken to hospital with injuries described by Sharjah Police as “minor to moderate”. The two bodies were recovered from the site.

