President Sheikh Mohamed and UK's Starmer discuss ties and regional issues

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed ways to increase co-operation with the UK and build mutual sustainable development and prosperity during a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.

During the call, the two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues affecting both countries, with a focus on tension in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Starmer reaffirmed their commitment to supporting efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in the region and globally.

They agreed on the importance of the international community working to contain tension in the region and prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict from spreading, which could further threaten security and stability.

