Dubai mosque scheme will benefit entire country and encourage Islamic values, say imams

A scheme to double the number of Emiratis working in Dubai mosques will ensure that Islamic values are protected, an imam has said.

His comments follow the Executive Council's announcement of the initiative on Sunday.

The scheme, being run by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, will give citizens the opportunity to participate in delivering prayers, the call to prayer and the Friday sermon.

More Emirati imams working in the UAE will only benefit the nation, said Mohammed A Mueen, an imam at Ali Salem Al Kaabi Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

“The country will benefit greatly from having more Emirati imams as they can provide religious guidance that is deeply rooted in the cultural and societal context of the UAE,” he said.

“Emirati imams can better understand and address the unique challenges and needs of the local community, fostering a stronger sense of unity and identity.

“Their presence will also ensure that Islamic teachings and values are communicated effectively, promoting moral and ethical development within society.”

The Manbar programme was launched to provide citizens with the skills and qualifications needed to serve in places of worship.

“The programme provides citizens with all the training they need, in addition to opportunities to sponsor and train students for permanent appointments,” Dubai Media Office said.

“All participants are comprehensively evaluated beforehand and until their graduation.”

The number of Emiratis working in Dubai mosques, such as Jumeirah Mosque, will double under new plans. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Mr Mueen, from Bangladesh, added: “This initiative will strengthen the cultural and religious fabric of the UAE, ensuring that Islamic teachings are imparted by those who understand and share the lived experiences of the people.

“As the population grows, the need for more mosques and Imams will undoubtedly increase.”

Mr Mueen said the investment in building more mosques and employing more imams “demonstrates a dedication to the spiritual well-being of the community” and “fosters a more religious and harmonious environment”.

Training a new generation

Yahya Mohammed, a Mauritanian imam at Al Sheyouk Mosque in Sharjah, echoed Mr Mueen's comments

“The country will benefit a lot from having Emirati imams. A citizen's commitment and dedication to his nation can't be compared to any other person whoever they are,” he said.

The scheme will help create opportunities for a new generation of Emiratis to become imams and Islamic scholars, said an Emirati student.

The programme will help drive people into the field, especially if they were given good benefits and were well compensated, said Ali Darwish, who is teaching Islamic studies while he finishes his PhD in the same subject at the University of Sharjah

“I trust that students will be well prepared, trained and educated.”

The Executive Council also announced the Ghras Al Khair programme on Sunday, which will partner with young influencers and content creators to champion traditional values of tolerance, harmony and cohesion to strengthen national identity.

The programme will support educational projects in schools and universities, along with digital awareness campaigns.

This comes against the backdrop of an Emiratisation drive across the country.

The UAE has embarked on a major push over recent years to encourage more Emiratis to join the private sector, which remains a key driver of the nation's economic development.

The Nafis programme was introduced in September 2021 to ensure 10 per cent of all skilled jobs in private companies were taken up by Emiratis by the end of 2026.