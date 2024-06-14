Free meals drive to begin at Dubai mosques

Hundreds of free meals will be served up at Dubai mosques each week under a charitable initiative expected to last for up to one year.

The Meals of Goodness Endowment – organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy – will be held at five mosques across the emirate following Friday prayers.

The campaign will be launched on Friday, ahead of the upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations in the UAE.

The meals are to be distributed to low-income workers at different mosques each week.

The centre, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the aim was to provide crucial food supplies to those in most need of support to help “spread the spirit of goodwill and solidarity in the community.”

“The distribution of meals serves as a moment of connection between community members, spreading hope and happiness in the hearts of the beneficiaries,” the centre said.

“This initiative is not just about distributing meals, it is a living expression of deep humanitarian values and the spirit of solidarity that makes Dubai a connected and compassionate city.”

The meals would be given in appreciation of their work for the community.

Zainab Al Tamimi, director of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the number of meals distributed was likely to rise to more than 500 in the weeks ahead as additional contributions and pledges were expected towards food support for the workers.

The foundation has helped 111 million people in 105 countries and spent Dh1.8 billion ($490 million) last year, as per the group's annual report released in March.

As the largest regional group for humanitarian relief, development and community work, the projects of MBRGI cover aid, education, health schemes that reach underprivileged communities across the world.

The organisation has also played a key role in providing essential humanitarian relief to Palestinians impacted by the Israel-Gaza war.

It was announced in January that MBRGI had contributed Dh43 million in direct food aid for Gaza.

The financial assistance was set to benefit more than one million civilians in the Gaza Strip

The contribution was made in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

It brought the total financial support contributed by MBRGI to the WFP to Dh320 million since 2021.