Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE high school star pupils

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated the UAE's best-performing school pupils.

The UAE’s highest achieving high school pupils at Ministry of Education curriculum public and private schools were named on Monday, ahead of exams results being released on July 3.

“We congratulate our sons and daughters who excelled in high school … and we congratulate their parents and teachers,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on X.

“We congratulate our educational staff for the successful conclusion of their academic year.

“In our schools we see our future … and in our students we see our new national cadres … and from the field of education we embark on the fields of development.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, also took to X to congratulate the pupils.

“We congratulate the students, parents, and teachers for their effort and perseverance, and we congratulate the outstanding male and female students among our sons and daughters who have kept excellence in mind and made it a goal they can achieve,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

“With you, education in our country will reach the highest levels, and with you we will achieve the progress and prosperity we aspire to.”

UAE top high school pupils 2023-2024. Source: UAE Government Media Office

Mariam Obaid Rashid Hamad Ali Alzaabi, a 17-year-old Emirati pupil from Kalba, ranked first across the country in the elite stream, the toughest of the four streams provided by the MOE.

The Elite Stream provides educational opportunities for outstanding Emirati students to join the best local and international universities.

“I'm very happy. I'm very relieved as well. As a high school student, I used to stress about my grades,” said Ms Alzaabi, a pupil at Al Mumeneen School in Fujairah.

“I did not get my results. I only know that I am the topper.”

“I felt very happy. He is an inspiration to me and seeing him congratulate me has pushed me to strive even more,” she said about Sheikh Mohammed's message.

Ms Alzaabi studied calculus, physics, chemistry, biology, English and Arabic.

In her previous exams this year, she scored an average of 97.8 per cent in term one and 98 .8 per cent in term two.

She currently aims to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at Khalifa University in the fall.

“I'm very inspired by female ministers. We have a lot of women in high positions in the government and I'm very inspired by them,” she said.

“Although I'm going to study chemical engineering, I have a dream to work in the government. I really want to give back to my country,” she said.

Next steps

After finishing grade nine, pupils in MOE curriculum schools can choose either to remain in the general stream or join the advanced stream.

Pupils in the advanced stream receive more in-depth instruction in maths and sciences than those in the general track.

The elite group is an advanced science programme for academically outstanding pupils.

The applied stream offers pupils a set of core and vocational subjects.

Waleed Al Asadi, an 18-year-old Palestinian pupil at International Private School Abu Dhabi, is one of the highest scorers in the country in the Advanced stream. Source: Waleed Al Asadi

Waleed Al Asadi, an 18-year-old Palestinian pupil at International Private School Abu Dhabi was one of the highest scorers in the country in the Advanced stream.

Mr Al Asadi aims to study medicine and work as a surgeon.

“I cannot describe how happy I am and how hopeful I am. I can't believe it. It's a dream come true. I had always dreamed about this,” said Mr Al Asadi.

“It has been my dream since I was a child to study medicine because I love to help people and wish to save lives,” said Mr Al Asadi who scored 99.8 per cent and 99.9 per cent in terms one and two this year.

He said he aims to start his studies in medicine at UAE University in September.

Khaled Al Asadi, Waleed's father, said: “I cannot describe … there are no words to describe how I am feeling. Thanks and praise be to God.”

He said he had expected great results from his son who had always ranked first in class since he was a child.

Omar Khaled Al Asadi, Tasnim Al Asadi, Dania Abbas, Waleed Al Asadi, Khaled Al Asadi and Belal Al Asadi. Source: Khaled Al Asadi

Abdallah Mohamed Mekhimar, an 18-year-old pupil at Ras Al Khaimah School, said he felt proud and happy at being named one of the highest achievers in the country.

The pupil is one of the UAE’s nationwide high achievers in the advanced stream.

“I'm speechless,” he said.

“I'm so thankful to the UAE because the country as given me everything I need.

“I may go to university here or in Egypt. I want to study medicine as it is my childhood dream.”

The pupil scored 99.42 per cent in term one this year and 99.75 per cent in term two, and said he was excited to see his final results on Wednesday.