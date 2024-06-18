Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Hajj pilgrims

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Hajj pilgrims as one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar draws to a close.

“We congratulate the pilgrims of the House of God on their Hajj,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

He described the pilgrimage as an honour before adding: “We ask God to accept good deeds from the pilgrims and those who serve them.”

نبارك لحجاج بيت الله حجهم .. وعوداً حميداً لأرض الوطن ..

وشكرنا لبعثة الحج الرسمية للدولة ..

الخدمة العامة للجمهور شرف … فكيف اذا كانت الخدمة لحجاج بيت الله القاصدين مرضاته …

نسأل الله أن يتقبل من الحجاج وممن قام على خدمتهم صالح الأعمال .. pic.twitter.com/pn4PqbVLqg — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 18, 2024

On Monday, pilgrims began their final rituals, including the farewell tawaf, when worshippers circle the Kaaba in Makkah at the end of the pilgrimage. Pilgrims have also sacrificed animals to mark Eid Al Adha.

More than 1.8 million people took part in the pilgrimage this year, Saudi authorities said.

About 22 per cent of the pilgrims were from Arab countries, official statistics showed.

What is Hajj?

All Muslims who are physically able are required to make the pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lives.

Eid Al Adha is marked during Hajj and commemorates when the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of faith.

Ibrahim decided to fulfil God’s command, even though the devil tried to dissuade him. He threw stones at the devil in response and Hajj pilgrims cast stones at pillars to symbolise the experience of Ibrahim.