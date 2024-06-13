Free parking in Dubai during Eid Al Adha

There will be free parking in Dubai throughout Eid Al Adha, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed.

The RTA has also confirmed the timings for its public transport system during the Eid period.

“All public parking will be free of charge except for multi-storey parking terminals from Saturday 9 Dhu Al Hijjah (June 15) until the end of Tuesday 12 Dhu Al Hijjah (June 18),” the RTA's website stated.

Dubai Metro timings

The red and green Dubai Metro lines will operate on Friday, June 14, and Saturday June 15, from 5am to 1am the next day.

On Sunday, June 16, the lines will run from 8am until 1am the next day.

From Monday, June 17, to Friday, June 21, the lines will be in operation from 5am until 1am on the following day.

Bus timetable

Those looking to use the bus are advised to check the RTA's website. However, travellers are also advised that route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will not operate from June 14 to 18.

Commuters are advised to use route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.

Route E102 from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will also not operate from June 14 to 18.

Passengers are requested to use the route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussafah Community during this period.