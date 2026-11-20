When Lebanon's spy chief Hassan Choucair oversaw the launch of new biometric passports at a consulate in Detroit last September, the move was hailed as an overdue step into the digital age for the Lebanese state and its citizens.

But the switch to biometric passports – delayed for years due to Lebanon's financial crisis – has a second, less publicised function: preventing Iranian operatives from exploiting a decades-old tactic to move covertly across the region.

Security officials in Iraq, Lebanon and the US have told The National that Iranian agents have, for more than 20 years, used passports and identity documents issued under false or borrowed names to travel across the Middle East, extending Tehran's influence and supporting allied militant groups.

Many other Iranians, including operatives and family members, were issued official passports after being granted citizenship under a veil of secrecy, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter, with naturalisation decrees withheld from public disclosure.

While the exact figures remain unknown, Lebanese and Iraqi identity documents obtained by members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), either through forged documents or legal channels, are believed to number in the hundreds. They have allowed operatives to conceal their identities and travel without attracting suspicion.

The practice, dating back to at least the Iraq War, has once again come under scrutiny amid the regional confrontation between the US and Israel on one side and Iran and its allies on the other, especially Hezbollah and Iraqi armed groups. The revelations shed light on the shadow war between Iran on one side and Israel's Mossad and western intelligence agencies on the other, a confrontation that has gripped the Middle East for decades.

In Lebanon, naturalisation decrees have at times been kept from public scrutiny, including a controversial decision in 2018 that became public only after political pressure. In Iraq, citizenship is granted through administrative procedures whose individual outcomes are not necessarily publicly disclosed.

Other Iranians acquired citizenship through marriage, as intermarriage among Lebanese, Iraqis and Iranians became increasingly common, enabled by shared cultural and religious ties, particularly since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, which partly had roots in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Turning point

In the small multifaith country, the long-delayed introduction of Lebanon's new biometric passports was accelerated after an Israeli missile flew into a fourth-floor hotel room in Beirut's Raouche district in March, killing several IRGC officials staying there. Documents found in the rubble revealed they had checked in using Lebanese passports.

The aftermath of an Israeli missile strike on a fourth-floor hotel room in Beirut, an attack in which several IRGC officials were killed. Documents found in the rubble revealed they had checked in using Lebanese passports. AFP Show caption: The aftermath of an Israeli missile strike on a fourth-floor…

These phantom Lebanese citizens were allegedly members of the IRGC's elite Quds Force, responsible for overseas operations, including support for allied militias. Their Lebanese passports were non-biometric, making them easier to forge and potentially harder to authenticate without tracing the official paper trail behind their issuance.

In the aftermath of the assassinations, the switch to biometric passports was accelerated and security agencies agreed to phase out older passports, a Lebanese security official said. “You can't cheat the biometric system; it has your history,” he told The National. “Those killed in Raouche were Iranian operatives with forged Lebanese passports.”

Hezbollah, established with the support of Iranian operatives in Lebanon in the early 1980s, has been severely weakened in recent years, with many of its commanders killed by the Israeli military, which continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon previously considered strongholds of the group's operations.

Security sources say the IRGC has gradually expanded its role in Hezbollah's decision-making over the past three years, particularly in recent months, gaining partial control over the group's operations and strategic direction.

Several senior Iranian intelligence and military operatives were reportedly present with Hezbollah officials before they were killed in Israeli strikes – among them the commander of the Quds Force, Brig Gen Esmail Qaani – while others were assassinated alongside members of the group. Other Iranian operatives are believed to have been deployed across Lebanon, particularly in the south, to support the struggling militant faction.

To maintain pressure on Hezbollah amid domestic and international efforts to force it to disarm, the US has launched a campaign aimed at dismantling the group's decades-long ties with Tehran, which has financed it since its inception. The effort is also part of Washington's broader strategy in its confrontation with Iran, seeking to weaken the regime in Tehran by cutting off its network of regional proxies.

Foreign governments, including in the Gulf and Europe, had also made it clear to the Lebanese state that they would no longer accept non-biometric passports. The Detroit showcase was part of a wider international launch of the biometric system at several Lebanese embassies and consulates.

“There was no other way – the passports had to change and the Raouche attack was one of the turning points,” the security official said.

War tactics

In Iraq, IRGC and Hezbollah operatives were provided with Iraqi papers in the years following the 2003 US-led invasion, five sources told The National. The papers allowed them to move freely around Iraq and help organise Shiite armed groups, said the sources: three politicians – two Shiites and one Sunni – and two security officers.

The practice was concentrated between 2003 and 2008, with Iraqi documents provided to specific people whose work involved training and organising the militias, a retired intelligence officer said.

The officer, who served until 2016, estimated the number of cases ran into “dozens, rather than thousands”. He confirmed that “several Iranians linked to Quds Force Iraq used Iraqi passports or identities”, and that “they needed these documents to move freely in Iraq”.

The revelations offer a glimpse into how Iran-linked networks operated during the turbulent years after the fall of Saddam Hussein, when sectarian violence escalated as Sunni extremists and Shiite armed groups confronted US forces in Iraq.

Ali Musa Daqduq, shown on the left, was captured by coalition forces in Iraq in 2007 and found to have been carrying two types of Iraqi identity documents. AFP Show caption: Ali Musa Daqduq, shown on the left, was captured by coalitio…

“The threat of sectarian warfare was existential not only for the Shiite community, but also for the emerging democracy at that time, so all Shiite parties agreed to face that threat,” a politician said. “Iran’s role was essential from the early days by sending advisers and offering arms, training and finance.”

Iran invested heavily in new militias known at the time as the “special groups”. Some of these Iranian advisers were given Iraqi IDs, which were not necessarily passports, the politician added. Pro-Tehran groups remain a highly influential faction in Iraq today.

The use of Iraqi identity documents was not limited to Iranian citizens, said the intelligence officer. Senior Lebanese Hezbollah commanders who helped train Iraqi militias and arrange attacks against American troops also received Iraqi papers, he added.

One such figure was Ali Musa Daqduq, a Hezbollah operative who arrived in Iraq in 2005 and worked for Asaib Ahl Al Haq, an Iran-backed armed group. He orchestrated an attack in 2007 on a provincial headquarters in Karbala, killing one US soldier and kidnapping four others who were later executed.

Matthew Levitt, a former FBI analyst and US Treasury Department official, recalled that Mr Daqduq was found with two types of Iraqi identity cards on his person when he was captured in 2007. He was later released and returned to Lebanon, where he was killed in an Israeli strike in June this year.

Another suspected case of dual identity was Amir Dianat, an Iranian businessman identified by US prosecutors as being connected to the Quds Force. Prosecutors said in 2020 he possessed an Iraqi passport under an alias, Ameer Abdulaazeez Jaafar, and with a different date of birth. The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on him in the same year.

How to forge a passport

The use of Iraqi passports by Iranians is “a very significant problem”, Mr Levitt, the author of the book Hezbollah: The Global Footprint of Lebanon's Party of God, told The National. The “infiltration” of pro-Iran operatives in parts of the Iraqi government means that “nobody should be surprised” about their ability to obtain Iraqi identity documents, he added.

How the documents were obtained varied after the 2003 invasion, the Iraqi intelligence officer said. Some, as is the case in Lebanon, may have been issued with the knowledge of government officials, particularly within the Interior Ministry, where pro-Iran militias wielded influence. In other cases, the militias provided the documents directly or had them forged in Iran.

The reported use of Iraqi documents by Iranian citizens was not limited to IRGC operatives. Iraqi authorities also revoked the passports and citizenship of several Iranian Kurdish opposition figures in 2024, raising questions about how they had obtained Iraqi papers.

In Lebanon, too, the problem extended beyond suspected Iranian operatives. Some Palestinians and Syrians arrested for other crimes were discovered to have passports that were “100 per cent original” but had no records in the system, the Lebanese security official said.

Lebanese passports are now to be issued in biometric form, making them harder to forge. EPA Show caption: Lebanese passports are now to be issued in biometric form, m…

“It's as if they had access to an original batch of passports that wasn't registered. This is under investigation,” the official said. Lebanon's financial crisis had forced the authorities to continue issuing non-biometric passports for longer than intended, using existing stocks, the official added.

Dual citizens linked to the IRGC are also known to use genuine secondary passports from western countries to avoid scrutiny, Mr Levitt said. “People are looking for Iranians, maybe, or Lebanese, but people from close allied countries don't necessarily get the same scrutiny.

“Typically, whether it's Iran or proxy behaviour – Lebanese Hezbollah has done this a lot, too – they'll actually lose or claim to lose their second passport and then apply for a new one, so that they have a clean one, with no Iran or Lebanon stamps or any Middle East stamps necessarily.”

A genuine non-Iranian passport can be combined with other fake documents, Mr Levitt said. “They may travel on a true non-Iranian passport, but then rent a storage facility, or a car, on a fake driver's licence, or some other fake documentation,” he said. “We saw this a lot in Iraq and elsewhere. Actually, we see it around the world.”

Some Iranians caught travelling on fake documents turned out not to be IRGC affiliates but economic or political migrants, Mr Levitt said. “They've prompted some security scares, alerts, but that's that.”

How to stop it

From October 1, Lebanon's non-biometric passports became invalid for travel and its new fingerprint-capturing system was expanded across the globe, from North America to Europe and the Gulf. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry alluded to forgery risks by saying the change would “enhance the quality and security of consular services” in line with international standards.

“This is a very sensitive topic within security circles”, said a second Lebanese security official. “Turning to fully biometric passports means that [non-biometric passports] that were issued in the past cannot be used any more,” he added. “It's hard to know the scale but there were definitely people from other nationalities, including Yemenis and Iraqis.”

The strike on Raouche in March was the first time the Israeli military had struck within Beirut's city limits during the 2026 war. The Israeli military identified the dead as IRGC commanders Majid Hassani, Alireza Biazar and Ahmad Rasouli, intelligence agent Hassan Ahmadlou and Hezbollah representative Abu Muhammad Ali.

Iran said six people had died and described them as diplomats. The attack came days after the Lebanese government banned Hezbollah’s military activities and ordered the eviction from Lebanon of any Iranians with ties to the IRGC.

In a further clampdown, officers with suspected links to Hezbollah have been removed from duty at the airport in Beirut. The move was reportedly requested by the US as a condition for preventing Israeli strikes on the airport.

In Iraq, some officials recognise the issuance of passports into IRGC circles could have significant consequences for their country, especially Baghdad’s relationships with western partners. However, their ability to end the practice is limited.

“This is the type of thing I think that probably, on the quiet, authorities are working closely with international partners to try to deal with,” Mr Levitt said.