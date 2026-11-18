Dozens of Sudanese rights groups have petitioned the UN, the European and African unions to persuade Sudan's military-aligned government to arrest former leader Omar Al Bashir and a close aide to face trial at the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Darfur.

They said allowing Al Bashir and Ahmed Haroun to escape justice would pose a “threat to international justice” and prolong Sudan's civil war pitting the national army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Al Bashir was removed from power during a popular uprising in 2019 after nearly 30 years of ruling Sudan. He has since been convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in prison. He now faces more serious charges, including treason, for toppling a freely elected government when he seized power in 1989. He is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital, under military supervision.

Mr Haroun was arrested this month by the Sudanese Armed Forces after years in hiding. He served under Al Bashir as chairman of the then-ruling National Congress Party, the political arm of the country's Islamic movement.

Ahmed Haroun, who is wanted by the International Criminal court over alleged war crimes in Darfur. AFP Show caption: Ahmed Haroun, who is wanted by the International Criminal co…

Both Al Bashir and his former aide have been indicted by the ICC for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the war in Darfur in the 2000s, when government forces and allied militias fought mostly ethnic African insurgents seeking an end to the political and economic dominance of a north Sudanese faction.

The human rights groups that signed the petition – also sent to the US government – on Tuesday are the Darfur Lawyers Association, General Co-ordination Committee for the Displaced and Refugees, and the Platform for Civil and Democratic Society.

Both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF stand accused of war crimes in the civil war, which broke out in April 2023 after months of tension over the political future of Sudan.

Commenting on the need to arrest Mr Haroun, Massad Boulos, US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, wrote on X that “the role of violent extremist networks and Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated groups in fuelling the conflict war must be addressed”.

“There must be accountability for those involved in perpetuating the violence in Sudan,” he added.