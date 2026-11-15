Senior Hamas military commander killed in Israeli strike in southern Gaza

Hamas on Sunday said the commander of its Rafah Brigade, who was a key figure in planning and overseeing the October 7, 2023 attacks, was killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza.

Samir Mahmoud Abu Younis, also known as Abu Mahmoud, was killed in an "Israeli assassination operation" on Saturday, the group said.

The Israeli military confirmed it had killed Mr Abu Younis in a strike in southern Gaza overnight.

The Israeli army and the Shin Bet security agency said Mr Abu Younis had led the Rafah Brigade for about two months after the killing of his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, on September 15.

The military accused Mr Abu Younis of directing attacks against Israeli civilians and troops and working to rebuild the brigade's fighting capabilities.

Hamas said Mr Abu Younis joined its military wing, Al Qassam Brigades, in 1991 as one of its pioneer members. He had been detained in Israeli prisons and took part in several operations and efforts to repel Israeli incursions, it added.

He held several leadership positions within the Rafah Brigade, including commander of its western battalion, before succeeding Nael Abu Obeid as brigade commander, the statement said.

His funeral was held on Sunday afternoon in ‌Khan Younis, Hamas said.

An October ⁠2025 ceasefire halted major ​fighting in the Israel-Gaza war but has not stopped ​Israeli ‌attacks or secured Hamas's disarmament.

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 ⁠Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect, ⁠while five Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in the military campaign that Israel launched against Gaza after Hamas-led fighters killed about ​1,200 people in southern Israel in the October 7 attack.