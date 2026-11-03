Kurdish security forces arrest suspected smuggler over boat sinking that killed three children

Erbil security forces said on Tuesday that they had arrested a suspected smuggler accused of facilitating the journey of a family from Sulaymaniyah to Turkey, where their inflatable boat sank as they tried to cross to Greece.

Three children, Hastyar, aged 12, nine-year-old Haryad and Mela, five, died after the boat sank off Edirne in Turkey on October 14. The family of five was among eight people attempting to illegally cross into Greece.

The security forces said their investigations identified the alleged smuggler, who they referred to only as RAM. He was arrested on his return to the Kurdistan Region on the orders of a judge, the forces' statement added.

The children's father, Harem Mohammed, told local Kurdish outlet Rudaw that they had deposited $55,000 to be handed over to the smugglers upon their arrival to Germany. He said the boat had appeared too small to carry the eight passengers, two smugglers and their luggage.

Greece is a key entry point to Europe for migrants travelling from Turkey, with thousands making the dangerous journey across the Aegean Sea or attempting to cross the land border at Evros. More than 13,500 people arrived through Greece's eastern Aegean Islands and the Evros border area between January and September this year, according to Greek government figures

Iraqi Kurds typically enter Turkey with a legal visa and continue their journey through illegal routes, facilitated by smugglers back home. Kurdish authorities have been increasing the crackdown on smuggling networks.

A trial opened in Erbil in October of a suspected smuggler accused of being involved in an attempted English Channel crossing in November 2021, during which 31 people died.

In January 2025, security forces arrested three men in Sulaymaniyah in a joint operation with the UK's National Crime Agency over their alleged involvement in organising yacht journeys to Greece and Italy.

Many people leave in search of a better life or work prospects in Europe, particularly in the UK. The National has traced links between smuggling networks in Iraqi Kurdistan and criminal gangs operating in Europe.

People-smuggling networks operating in the Kurdish region have organised journeys through Turkey and other transit countries, with migrants paying thousands of dollars to reach Europe.

Crackdowns on established routes have prompted smugglers to adapt. Kurdish authorities have been working closely with UK and French authorities in an attempt to halt migration in the English channel.