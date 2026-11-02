Lebanon's government to hold emergency meeting over food poisoning outbreak

A flurry of food poisoning cases has struck Lebanon, with at least 17 people – mainly children – taken to hospital in the northern region of Akkar over the weekend.

Local authorities said those affected had consumed tainted pastries, while some had also eaten meat. The Ministry of Health last week issued a warning over a rise in suspected cases of trichinosis, a food-borne parasitic disease caused by roundworms.

That came after several people became sick after eating at an upmarket restaurant in central Beirut called Nadini, which was subsequently temporarily closed. Laboratory tests ordered by the governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, discovered the presence of the parasite Trichinella spiralis in a meat sample.

As part of the investigation, authorities including Lebanon's military intelligence raided a warehouse in Beirut's Raouche neighbourhood. It belonged to a company, Rahamco, which supplied Nadini and several other restaurants with meat.

It was found that the supplier was operating without a licence and did not meet even minimum health and safety standards. Initial indications suggest the supplier, which has been shut down, was mixing fresh meat with thawed frozen meat, among other breaches.

The wider food poisoning situation has escalated to the extent that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is to convene an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to address the surge in illness and cases of vendors improperly handling food.

According to the Ministry of Health, Trichinella spiralis spreads through the consumption of raw or undercooked meat, but particularly through infected pork. Several Lebanese dishes, such as kibbeh nayyeh, are based around raw meat, although it is currently unclear what the offending dishes are.

“Symptoms usually begin with digestive disturbances including nausea, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, which may be followed by fever, muscle aches, extreme fatigue and swelling around the eyes,” the ministry said. “In severe cases, complications may occur affecting the heart, nervous system and respiratory system.”

The Ministry of Economy, under its remit of consumer protection, has sought to clamp down on suppliers who have breached food hygiene laws. While famed across the world for its rich and extensive cuisine, suppliers and restaurants in Lebanon have long had to contend with an unsteady and expensive electricity supply that can make it difficult to keep food fresh.