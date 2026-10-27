SAF drone strike on busy Sudanese market kills dozens, says MSF

A drone strike by the Sudanese Armed Forces on Monday hit a busy market in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur region, killing at least 36 people, according to the international medical charity Doctors without Borders.

"Nyala Teaching Hospital, which is supported by Doctors without Borders teams, has so far received the bodies of 36 people who were killed, 21 of whom were wearing civilian clothing," said MSF in a statement. "The hospital’s medical teams reported seeing over 150 wounded patients in the emergency room."

The strike caused "complete devastation among the people gathered there. A second strike also hit a civilian neighbourhood", said the medical charity.

The SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been fighting since April 2023. The war has displaced more than 14 million people and brought waves of violence. Both parties have been accused of abuses.

On Monday, dozens of countries, including the US and major European powers, urged Sudan’s warring parties to remove restrictions on humanitarian assistance, warning of worsening hunger.

In a joint statement released by the US State Department, the signatories called for increased international funding and access across front lines and borders, including by air into Darfur.

“Sudan is experiencing an alarming deterioration in its food security,” they said, quoting warnings from the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification about the risk of famine in the coming months. “The parties to the conflict bear primary responsibility for alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.”

The international statement urged the parties to protect humanitarian workers, allow them to remain throughout Sudan and refrain from attacking civilian infrastructure. It also called on financial institutions to adjust their programmes to address the food crisis.

The signatories included Australia, Britain, France and Germany, alongside the US and the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management.