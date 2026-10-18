Sudan’s humanitarian crisis deepens as millions face displacement and aid funding shortages

Millions of Sudanese displaced by the country’s war are struggling to rebuild their lives amid worsening humanitarian conditions and a severe shortfall in aid funding, as political figures urge greater international pressure to end the conflict.

Mohamed Abdel Hakam, a leader of the Sumoud alliance, which advocates civilian rule in Sudan, described the crisis as one of the world’s largest humanitarian disasters and called for greater attention to the plight of millions seeking safety and a return to normal life.

“I believe the catastrophe unfolding in Sudan, which is weighing on millions of Sudanese, is the largest humanitarian disaster in the world at this time,” he told Sky News Arabia.

He said the crisis had been described by the UN secretary-general and other UN officials as a “forgotten crisis”, leaving millions struggling to live with dignity amid displacement, harsh conditions in shelters and an uncertain future.

“Millions of Sudanese are now living in a state of loss and uncertainty. They want nothing more than to return safely to their homes and places of residence and have normal life restored after enduring immense hardship as a result of this brutal war,” he said.

Dr Salah Al Amin, a Sudanese expert in humanitarian affairs, said millions of people had been displaced within Sudan or had fled abroad as refugees, many of whom were facing additional hardship because of funding shortages.

“Funding has fallen this year compared with previous years, to the point that there is a shortfall of more than 47 per cent in the funding that should reach these refugees,” he told Sky News Arabia.

He said international organisations aiding refugees were also struggling financially.

“Even Unicef and the UN refugee agency, which is responsible for refugees around the world, are complaining about funding problems, to the extent that many employees who were working to provide services to refugees have been laid off,” he said.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has devastated the country of 50 million people and battered its economy. International efforts aimed at ending the war have struggled to secure a lasting ceasefire.

The war, now well into its fourth year, has created one of ​the world's worst humanitarian crises, displacing about 14 million people.

Calls for pressure to end the war

Mohamed Al Faky, a former civilian member of Sudan’s ruling Sovereignty Council, urged the international community to maintain pressure on army chief Gen Al Burhan to end the war, accusing him of breaking promises and derailing peace initiatives.

“This man is, of course, a professional liar and has derailed a number of initiatives,” Mr Al Faky said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

“He had promised regional countries and the United States in September 2024 that he would go to Geneva, but then backed out at the last minute,” he said.

“Therefore, the pressure must continue, and the siege must continue. I believe the international community has finally seen through this man’s lies and is now exerting sustained pressure on him.”

Mr Al Faky also criticised what he described as attempts by Gen Al Burhan to manufacture popular support through public appearances, including videos showing him playing cards with soldiers and mingling with crowds.

“These are desperate attempts that can only come from a desperate political mind that does not understand what is happening in Sudan or recognise the suffering that Sudanese people are enduring in exile and inside the country,” he said.

“It is a mentality that mocks the suffering of Sudanese people and the major issues they face, including displacement, hunger, and the loss of their land, property and memories.”

Mr Al Faky said the videos had become a source of ridicule in Sudanese media and on social media, despite being portrayed by Gen Al Burhan’s inner circle as a way to boost his popularity.

He challenged the army chief to demonstrate his support by organising a public rally rather than appearing unannounced at markets and celebrations.

“If you have popular support, organise an event in your own name and deliver a speech in one of the major squares, whether Freedom Square or Martyrs’ Square. Invite people,” Mr Al Faky said.

“But showing up uninvited at markets and celebrations is not a measure of popular support. These people are simply walking along the streets and visiting markets to meet their daily needs, only for this man to suddenly confront them.”

Mr Al Faky also claimed that Gen Al Burhan’s reported ambition to become president lacked support within the military establishment and the Islamic Movement.

He said the three remaining military members of the Sovereignty Council — Shams Al Din Kabbashi, Yasser Al Atta and Ibrahim Jaber — opposed the idea, as did the Islamic Movement, which he said believed Gen Al Burhan could not assume the presidency without an agreement.

“No such agreement has been reached,” Mr Al Faky said.