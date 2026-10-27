'Call me': Israeli right-wing candidates go door to door pleading for votes

Israel’s election on Tuesday descended into a frantic plea by right-wing parties for supporters to get out and vote by any means possible, amid a surge in turnout that could indicate their defeat.

Senior officials in the governing coalition warned of a high Palestinian-Israeli turnout that could tip the balance in favour of the opposition and bring down the ruling coalition.

“Do you have a friend or sister who’s hesitating? Talk to me. Send me their number. I’m available now by phone,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich pleaded in a post on X, followed by a phone number.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security, went door to door urging people to vote. He posted a video of himself knocking on a door, writing: “We went to wake up the Bat Yam residents in their homes. Go out and vote.”

Voter turnout surged to a record 55.7 per cent by 4pm on Tuesday, compared with 47.5 per cent at the same hour in the previous election, the Central Elections Committee announced. The figure is the highest turnout recorded at that stage of Election Day since comparable records began in 1973.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose long career has been marred by corruption charges and wars, has issued more than 20 calls for his supporters to vote since the polls opened.

“This is an emergency,” he wrote on X, adding siren emojis. In another post, he published photos of women in black veils and abayas and warned that the Muslim Brotherhood could be stealing the election. “Higher-than-usual voter turnout in the Arab sector compared to the low turnout of right-wing voters,” Mr Netanyahu said.

His Likud party announced that it had submitted a formal request to extend voting hours, as its leader continued to warn supporters that the vote was being stolen. Other candidates, even from opposition parties, complained of slow ID checks, especially in Palestinian Israeli areas.

In what is being called one of the most consequential elections in Israel’s history, some say the state’s future is at stake. But all agree the central issue is Mr Netanyahu’s long rule.

The vote could mark the end of a long and complicated career, marred by corruption charges and a contested wartime strategy, if voters decide he should pay the price for the October 7, 2023, security failures.

Polls show the Netanyahu camp could fall well short of the 61 seats needed to form a government, forcing it into tortuous coalition talks or a second election.