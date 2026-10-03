Iraq recovers fugitive convicted of $3m embezzlement from Lebanon

Iraq has extradited from Lebanon a former health employee convicted of embezzling nearly $3 million, the country's Integrity Commission said.

Alia Hassouni, a former worker at the Wasit Health Directorate, in eastern Iraq, was handed over by Lebanese authorities following co-ordination with Iraqi officials and Interpol to secure her arrest and return.

“The recovery operation was the result of continued international pursuit efforts, follow-up and co-ordination with the concerned authorities,” the Integrity Commission said in a statement.

Ms Hassouni was wanted in connection with two embezzlement cases involving a combined 3.78 billion Iraqi dinars (nearly $3 million) from the Wasit Health Directorate. The commission said she participated in the misappropriation of 2.86 billion dinars in one case and a further 924 million dinars in another.

The Wasit Criminal Court had convicted Ms Hassouni in absentia and sentenced her to life imprisonment after reviewing evidence including witness testimony, an administrative investigation and reports, the commission said.

“The court found the evidence sufficient and convincing to convict her of participating in the embezzlement of public funds,” the commission said.

The ruling also ordered her to repay the stolen funds to the health authority and granted the injured party the right to seek compensation, according to the statement.

Iraq has stepped up efforts in recent years to recover fugitives and stolen assets as part of a broader anti-corruption campaign targeting major cases involving public funds.

Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, since taking office in May, has vowed to curb corruption and disarm Iran-backed militias that have targeted American troops in Iraq. Under pressure from the US, Mr Al Zaidi has increased the government's anti-corruption campaign.

Multiple arrests have been made and sentences imposed in recent months.

An Iraqi court sentenced two female MPs, Alia Nassif Jassim and Ahwaq Salim Hassan, to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment, it was announced last week.

The anti-corruption court in Baghdad ordered the two women to repay millions of dollars' worth of illicit gains. Ms Jassim, a senior Shiite lawmaker, was ordered to return nearly $12.44 million, and pay a fine equivalent to the total. Ms Hassan was ordered to repay nearly $2.9 million and the equivalent fine.

The court also sentenced former deputy oil minister for distribution affairs, Ali Al Bahadli, and a former MP, Talal Al Zubaie, to seven years in prison and issued fines, it was announced in August.

In June, Mr Al Zaidi ordered a sweeping operation in Baghdad that led to the arrest of many officials and the seizure of millions of dollars in cash and gold.