'Eleven injured' in ammonia gas leak at Jordan's port of Aqaba

An ammonia gas leak at an industrial complex in Jordan's southern port of Aqaba has been brought under control, state media reported on Monday.

Jordanian state TV said several people suffered mild to moderate breathing difficulties because of the leak. An official told Reuters that 11 people were injured.

Authorities had earlier carried out a precautionary evacuation of the southern port. There were no immediate details on the cause of the leak.

The Aqaba port is a major energy and logistics hub, with an 1,200km Arab Gas pipeline that connects Egypt with Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. Another pipeline connecting Jordan and Iraq is at a planning stage.

The pipeline was built to supply Egyptian gas to markets in the Middle East, as well as to Israel through the Arish-Ashqelon pipeline.

The port is Jordan’s main gateway for foreign trade, handling about 80 per cent of the kingdom’s exports and 65 per cent of its imports. It is also a vital trade transit point for Saudi Arabia and Iraq.