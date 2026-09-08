Israel to close UK consulate and bar some British MPs over settler sanctions

Israel’s Foreign Minister said his country will close the UK’s consulate in East Jerusalem after Britain's Labour government on Tuesday announced sanctions against Israeli settlements, in a major escalation of the diplomatic breakdown between Israel and some of its most important western allies.

The consulate comprises dozens of staff and is the centre of the UK’s engagement with Palestinians in the occupied territories, ranging from consular matters to political engagement with the Palestinian Authority and aid programmes.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also announced that Israel would remove British military and security officials who train PA security officials based in a mission in Ramallah, remove British officials from the Civilian-Military Co-ordination Committee overseeing the aid and reconstruction process in Gaza, and bar 12 British MPs from entering Israel and the occupied West Bank for their “anti-semitic and anti-Israel activity”.

Mr Saar did not mention any measures to be taken against 11 other western nations who announced a similar stance to Britain as Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced the sanctions in a speech in the House of Commons. They include France, Canada, Denmark and Poland.

He accused the British government of “racism” and engaging in “blatant interference in the affairs of a sovereign state and in its electoral process”.

Israel is in the midst of one of the most important election campaign seasons in its history, as the ultranationalist government of Mr Netanyahu approaches the end of its term next month.

“The Israeli public overwhelmingly supports the communities in Judea and Samaria, and overwhelmingly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in the heart of our land. This is something that the Labour government is attempting, through measures that are doomed to fail, to force upon Israel. It will not work,” Mr Saar said, referring to the occupied West Bank by a a biblical term widely used in Israel.

“We did not return to our land after 2,000 years only to lose it under pressure from jihadists, Islamists, antisemites, far-leftists and wokes. Not only will you fail to harm us, you will harm yourselves and your own influence,” he said.

The British politicians Israel banned include former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and veteran Labour politician Dianna Abbot.