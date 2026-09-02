Ten Jordanians among 22 killed in bus accident in Egypt's south Sinai

At least 22 people, including 10 Jordanian nationals, were killed on Wednesday when their bus overturned on a coastal road in Egypt's south Sinai region, security officials said.

At least 28 passengers were injured, including four who were in a critical condition, health officials said. They did not say whether any of those injured were foreigners.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Jordanians were among the dead and injured, but did not give figures.

It was not clear why the bus overturned as it travelled between the Red Sea resorts of Dahab and Nuweiba.

Both resorts are popular because of their sandy beaches and pristine water. Their rich marine life attracts scuba divers and snorkellers. Nuweiba is also home to a busy port.

Thousands of people die in road accidents every year in Egypt, where speeding and disregard for traffic regulations is common. Bad road conditions, including narrow lanes, are also cited as a cause of accidents.

Wednesday's crash came less than a month after 18 people, mostly children, were killed near the Suez Canal city of Ismailia when the lorry they were travelling in collided with a vehicle going in the opposite direction. Thirty more were injured.