Iraqi delegation arrives in Riyadh for security talks with Saudi Arabia

A high-level Iraqi security delegation has arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at easing tensions over alleged drone attacks by Iran-backed militias, cross-border strikes, and to discuss broader security co-operation, Iraqi state media said.

The visit on Thursday comes nearly two weeks after US and Saudi strikes killed at least 20 fighters from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of mainly Iran-backed militias. The strikes also killed at least five Iranian military advisers and injured dozens, according to the PMF and Iranian media, following a series of drone attacks on Saudi territory that the Saudi government said had been launched from Iraq.

According to a government statement ahead of the visit, the Iraqi delegation is led by Lt Gen Abdul Amir Al Shammari, director of the commander-in-chief’s office. He is also joined by Hamid Al Shatri, head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, Lt Gen Muhanad Al Asadi, commander of air defence, and Lt Gen Zaid Hawshi, head of the counter-terrorism service.

“The delegation will discuss a number of security files of mutual interest with the Saudi side, including the drones file, as well as ways to enhance security co-ordination and co-operation between the two countries,” the government said in a statement.

Tension spiked recently after Iran-backed militias in Iraq were accused by Saudi Arabia of launching drone attacks towards energy infrastructure in the kingdom, prompting joint US-Saudi air strikes in response.

Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, pro-Tehran armed factions have claimed drone attacks against US forces in Iraq and the wider region, including Saudi Arabia, to show solidarity with Iran. However, they have denied the attacks on Saudi energy plants.

The July 29 strikes brought sharp condemnation from the Iraqi government and delayed a planned visit by Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi to Riyadh, which was scheduled for the day after.

Last week, Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief, Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan, also made a visit to Baghdad in what officials described as an effort to contain the fallout and keep security channels open. Mr Al Humaidan renewed the Iraqi PM's invitation to visit Riyadh.

Mourners carry one of the bodies of members of Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF). AFP Show caption: Mourners carry one of the bodies of members of Popular Mobil…

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly warned that attacks launched from Iraqi soil will not be tolerated, while Iraqi officials have said they are working to prevent armed groups from dragging the country into a regional confrontation.

A government official told The National that Thursday’s talks will focus on mechanisms to stop cross-border drone activity, improve air defence co-ordination and expand intelligence sharing between the two neighbours.

The presence of the intelligence chief and counter-terrorism chief on the Iraqi side signals that Iraq wants to address both the militia activity and broader threats along the border.

The visit also aims to reset the diplomatic track after Mr Al Zaidi's visit was delayed. The Prime Minister is still expected to travel to Riyadh when security understandings are in place, according to the official, who is familiar with the planning.

With the US-led coalition preparing to scale back its presence in Iraq by September 30, both Baghdad and Riyadh have an interest in stabilising the border and preventing Iraqi territory from becoming a launchpad for regional attacks.

The outcome of this week’s meeting will probably determine whether relations can move past the latest crisis – or whether drone attacks and retaliatory strikes continue to define them.