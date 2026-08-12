Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Kurdistan meet to discuss border security

Military officials from Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Iraq's Kurdistan region held a high-level meeting in Jordan on Tuesday to discuss regional security, border protection and ways to counter cross-border threats, Iraq's Defence Ministry said.

The meeting brought together Iraqi army chief of staff Lt Gen Abdul Yarallah, Jordan's army chief Maj Gen Yousef Huneiti, the head of the Syrian armed forces, Ali Noureddine Al Naasan, and the minister of Peshmerga affairs and chief of staff of the Peshmerga.

The officials discussed regional security, border protection and efforts to confront cross-border threats, the ministry said.

They stressed the need to strengthen military and security co-operation, exchange information and expertise and improve joint readiness and capabilities.

The participants said rapid developments in the region required “unified efforts and enhanced joint action”, stressing border security and national sovereignty required co-ordination among military and security institutions.

They also called for expanding military co-operation and exchanges of expertise to strengthen defence capabilities and operational readiness and contribute to regional security and stability.

Cross-border smuggling

At the meeting, Lt Gen Yarallah met with US Central Command chief Adm Brad Cooper to discuss military co-operation and co-ordination, recent regional security developments and ways to strengthen joint efforts to promote security and stability.

The meeting comes as Iraq, Jordan and Syria seek to strengthen co-ordination along their shared borders, which have long been vulnerable to weapons and drug smuggling.

The nature and scale of cross-border trafficking changed significantly after Syria's war began in 2011, as conflict, weakened state institutions, armed groups and informal crossings created opportunities for criminal networks to operate across sparsely controlled areas.

During the final years of Bashar Al Assad's rule, Jordan became a major transit route for Captagon smuggled from Syria to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. The amphetamine-type stimulant became a major regional security concern because of the scale of trafficking and the high profits involved.

Jordanian officials have said the fall of Mr Al Assad in December 2024 led to a sharp decline in the flow of Captagon, as networks linked to the former regime and Iran-aligned armed groups were disrupted.

Syria has also moved to tighten controls along its borders. Its Interior Ministry last month seized a cache of advanced weapons near the Iraqi border that was allegedly destined for Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The shipment included long-range missiles, anti-tank guided missiles and drones, the ministry said, adding that preliminary investigations indicated the weapons were intended to be transported to Lebanon for Hezbollah.

Hezbollah denied the allegations, describing them as “flimsy” and saying it was not operating on Syrian territory.

The weapons seizure underscores the broader security challenges facing Syria, Iraq and Jordan as the three countries seek to prevent their borders from being used by trafficking networks and armed groups.