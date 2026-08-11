Lebanese parliament approves abolition of death penalty

The Lebanese parliament approved the abolition of the death penalty on Tuesday, making it the first Middle East country to end capital punishment.

It enacts into law a practice that had effectively been in place for 22 years, with a moratorium since January 2004.

“I’m very honoured Lebanon has passed this law and Lebanon has retrieved its pioneering role as the protector of fundamental rights,” Justice Minister Adel Nassar told The National.

“We don’t consider that abolishing this penalty is to be tolerant towards crime. We consider abolishing it is to protect our Republic and [one that] doesn’t decide to kill. We don’t want to have recourse to this.”

The bill was the first on the agenda of a lengthy two-day General Assembly called by powerful parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri. A closely linked and highly controversial amnesty law is expected to be debated later on Tuesday by the 128-seat parliament. Any law needs the support of a majority of MPs present to pass.

“We have not only abolished a punishment but we have also abolished the idea that the state can be a murderer in the name of the law,” said MP Simon Abi Ramia. “Lebanon today is taking a step towards a more humane state, one that respects dignity and the right to life.”

Any death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment.

When the bill was making its way through the committee stage in July, Human Rights Watch urged Lebanon to “declare a firm break from this cruel practice” despite the unofficial moratorium.

The bill still needs to be sent to the cabinet and then to President Joseph Aoun for approval. However, the government has already signalled its support for the measure, which has faced no major public opposition. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was among those in the chamber on Tuesday.

Mr Nassar said: “It wouldn’t have been possible if the president and cabinet was not supportive.”

Death sentences have been handed out over the past 22 years, despite the de facto moratorium. Now, if the bill is able to clear the final hurdles, courts will be unable to issue the death penalty.

The death penalty bill had been on the agenda at last month's General Assembly. But the session was aborted when it lost its legal quorum of two thirds, after members of the Christian-led Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc walked out of the chamber amid a political dispute over the amnesty law.