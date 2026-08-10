Violence mars return of displaced Syrian Kurds to border town after nearly seven years

The first mass return of displaced Syrian Kurds to their homes in the north-eastern border town of Ras Al Ain and surrounding villages on Monday was marred by reports of violence against their convoy.

More than 400 families had set out from a camp north of Hasakah city in the first organised return of residents displaced from the area seven years ago, the local media office said.

However, a committee representing displaced residents said several people were attacked, in violation of the US-brokered January 29 agreement between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The committee blamed the authorities in Damascus, security forces in Ras Al Ain and the local administration. “They are responsible for maintaining security, protecting our returning people, and pursuing and arresting the perpetrators as quickly as possible,” it said.

The start of the return process followed a meeting last week in Damascus between SDF leader Mazloum Abdi and Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara to discuss integrating the Kurdish-led group into the state security forces.

The issue has been a major hurdle in the quest by Mr Al Shara's government to establish control over all of Syria after his rebel forces overthrew the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad in December 2024, after nearly 14 years of civil war.

The agreement in January was aimed at gradually integrating the SDF into the central army as part of a broader transition.

Security personnel stand guard as Syrian Kurds who were living in displacement camps in the city of Hasakah prepare to head back to the north-eastern border town of Ras Al Ain. AFP Show caption: Security personnel stand guard as Syrian Kurds who were livi…

The agreement featured measures to return displaced people to their home areas and creating appropriate conditions for them to do so.

The committee said Monday's convoy was “a significant milestone in a long struggle for a voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return”, and reflected residents' commitment to their “right to their land, homes and properties”.

Tens of thousands of people were displaced after Turkey and allied Syrian fighters seized Ras Al Ain and surrounding territory from Kurdish forces in 2019 during the civil war.

Turkey is the main regional backer of the current Syrian government and favours the dismantling of the SDF, which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation because of its links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The SDF was the most powerful rival of the central government after the fall of the Assad regime. Its role as a key US partner in the fight against ISIS has diminished since the change of government in Damascus.