The escalatory trap: US-Iran war in dangerous new phase

The death of two American service members in a missile attack blamed on Tehran has prompted Washington to expand strikes on Iran, raising fears of a wider confrontation in what is being described as an escalatory trap.

The latest US military operations targeted Iranian missile, drone and command facilities, including a so-called “missile city” – a fortified underground complex that officials say was used to launch the attack that killed the Americans in Jordan.

Washington says the strikes are intended to reduce Iran's ability to threaten its forces and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. But the response has reinforced the cycle of escalation, with each military move increasing pressure for more retaliation.

Tehran in response targeted US allies Bahrain and Kuwait and warned it would continue retaliating against what it calls American aggression. Gulf states have raised security alerts and concerns are growing that the conflict could spread.

What began as a campaign focused on deterring Iran and protecting shipping routes has increasingly evolved into a broader confrontation over retaliation and regional influence.

Each round of strikes has generated pressure for the next, with US attacks prompting Iranian responses, which in turn lead Washington to intensify its military campaign. This is what analysts call an escalatory trap – a situation in which neither side can easily step back without incurring strategic or political costs, even as continued escalation makes the conflict more dangerous.

Quote At some point, a ladder goes in only one direction Alan Eyre ,

Former US diplomat

Some argue the greatest danger lies not simply in the military exchanges but in the absence of a clear political path to de-escalation.

The escalation presents a difficult challenge for US President Donald Trump.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright admitted as much in comments to ABC News overnight, saying "the president is always looking for the diplomatic off-ramp” but has been unable do so thus far.

“At some point, a ladder goes in only one direction,” former US diplomat Alan Eyre said, warning that repeated retaliation can acquire its own momentum once leaders become locked into demonstrating resolve.

“All President Trump has is military coercion. The Iranians have no belief that he will live up to whatever commitments he makes,” he said, in an interview with Mario Nawfal on X.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said Iran's military capabilities have been severely degraded and portrayed the campaign as a demonstration of American strength. But continued fighting risks raising questions about the cost, duration and ultimate objective of the operation.

The same pressures exist in Tehran. Iranian leaders face domestic demands to respond to US strikes and avoid appearing weak, yet further attacks risk provoking more American military action and deeper economic pressure.

The warnings are no longer confined to diplomatic circles. Political scientist Robert Pape noted that the US is advising Americans to leave the region while several European countries are evacuating embassies, concluding that “US escalation is imminent”. He added that Mr Trump cannot escape the “escalation trap”, reflecting a growing view among that events are beginning to drive policy as much as policy is driving events.

Diplomatic efforts have continued alongside the fighting, with Qatar reportedly exploring a possible 10-day ceasefire proposal while regional governments attempt to mediate.

But both Washington and Tehran face the same challenge: finding a way to reduce tensions without appearing to back down. It remains to be seen whether they can break the cycle of attack and retaliation before the conflict spirals out of control.