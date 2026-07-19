Syria confirms appointment of Abdulqader Al Tahhan as new intelligence chief

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara has appointed Abdulqader Al Tahhan as head of the country's General Intelligence Directorate, as part of a broader reshuffle of senior security positions.

Sources told The National on Wednesday about the appointment of Mr Al Tahhan. It has now been confirmed by state news agency Sana.

The changes include appointing Anas Khattab as director of the National Security Office, while he continues to serve as Interior Minister. Hussein Al Salama was named deputy director of the National Security Bureau, while Mulham Al Shantout was named as assistant interior minister for security affairs.

Mr Al Tahhan, born in Aleppo in 1980, played a key role in operations in the city at the start of the 11-day rebel offensive that ousted the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad in December 2024. The offensive was led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), a former Al Qaeda affiliate founded and commanded by Mr Al Shara.

During Syria's civil war, Mr Al Tahhan founded a rebel battalion in the north of Aleppo province and became known by his nom de guerre, Abu Billal Al Quds.

He later joined HTS and gained a reputation as one of its most astute commanders. He served as deputy interior minister and assistant minister of the interior for security affairs.

He previously headed the Internal Security Service and was among the founders of both the General Security Directorate and the country's new security institutions, state media added.

The new appointments come as the government deals with several security issues. It also has complex ties with outside powers that support the Syrian security forces but have different goals in the country.