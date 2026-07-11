Egypt team receives hero’s welcome after best-ever World Cup campaign

Egypt’s national football team returned home on Friday after their historic World Cup campaign, with the Pharaohs set to meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday for an official reception.

The team reached the Fifa World Cup round of 16 for the first time, recording Egypt’s best-ever performance at the tournament before being eliminated by Argentina in a dramatic 3-2 defeat.

Thousands of fans gathered at Alamein International Airport on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast to welcome the players, waving flags, holding pictures of captain Mohamed Salah and chanting in celebration of their performance. The squad’s charter flight received a traditional water salute before the players travelled through New Alamein on a double-decker bus, where further celebrations were held.

Some supporters made an anti-racism gesture by crossing their arms over their faces, echoing a gesture made by head coach Hossam Hassan during the defeat by Argentina. The coach had said his team had been “cheated unfairly” and that external factors had affected the result. He praised his players’ performance, saying they had “honoured African and Arab football” during their historic World Cup campaign.

Captain Mohamed Salah praised his team-mates after the defeat, saying they had shown “the true spirit of Egypt” and that their campaign marked the beginning of future success. “I am proud of you. You fought until the very end and showed the true spirit of Egypt. This is not the end, but the beginning of something even greater,” he said, while thanking supporters for their backing throughout the tournament.

The Pharaohs and their coaching staff are due to meet Mr El Sisi on Saturday, after the president praised the team following their qualification for the knockout stage. He described the players as “heroes” and said they had shown that belief, teamwork and determination could deliver major achievements. Mr El Sisi also thanked the squad for their “honourable performance” and “unprecedented achievement” during the tournament, saying: “We are proud of you and your achievement, and, God willing, the future will be even better.”

Eight Arab teams featured in the 2026 World Cup, the largest representation from the region in the tournament’s history. Morocco produced the strongest run, reaching the quarter-finals. As well as Egypt, Algeria also advanced from the group stage, while Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Tunisia, and Iraq were eliminated in the opening round.