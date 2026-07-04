French aircraft carrier sets sail for home – but tension and uncertainty remain in Strait of Hormuz

France said its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is to return to its home port of Toulon after operation for nearly two months near the Strait of Hormuz.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X late on Friday that while the aircraft carrier would depart the Middle East, his country's "mine countermeasure assets and their escorts will remain deployed and ready to operate with our partners".

The US and Iran signed an interim deal that eased tension in the region. EU leaders pledged to send naval assets to support the reopening of the waterway, with France and the UK leading a group of more than 40 nations that have committed vessels and personnel.

Commercial shipping through the strait has increased during the fragile US-Iran ceasefire, easing a global energy crunch.

France had stationed its only aircraft carrier near the Arabian Peninsula since mid-May. If necessary, it could have reached the strait within two or three days. Paris also sent other assets, including two minehunter vessels, to the region.

There is still no lasting peace deal in the Arabian Gulf and Iran maintains the ability to disrupt shipping through the strait.

Mr Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a joint statement later on Friday that said Oman "has agreed to work with France and the UK to ensure that its sovereign territorial waters are safe for navigation".

In response, Iran issued a warning against the presence of foreign military vessels in the waterway. “The Strait of Hormuz is not a military playground for extra-regional powers,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X.