Lebanon-Syria passenger ferry service resumes after years of disruption

The first regular ferry passenger service between Lebanon and Syria in many years docked in Latakia on Monday night after an effective halt in such services for nearly two decades.

The 350-seat Cedar Waves departed from Jounieh, with local officials celebrating it as the relaunch of the Lebanese coastal city's port, which is about 30km north of Beirut.

Syrian and Lebanese officials say the first trip marks the resumption of regular cruises between the two countries. Regular services will take place between two and three times a week during summer, and will also head to Mersin in Turkey.

It is also a positive step for Syria, which is still emerging from the civil war that destroyed much of the country from 2011 until the toppling of the Assad regime in December 2024.

In Lebanon, still effectively in a state of war with Israel occupying swathes of the south of the country, the service marks an economic win for Jounieh. The war between Israel and Hezbollah has not come to the Christian-majority city and, last week, local officials launched a glitzy ceremony for Cedar Waves at the port.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had also applauded the launch of the ferry.

However, considerable uncertainty remains over the flagship route to Cyprus, which was delayed for an unknown period of time last week.

Organisers told The National the delay was due to recent developments “related to Cyprus authorities, Schengen visa requirements and procedures”. While updates were expected this week, none have come so far, and bookings to Larnaca in Cyprus remain on hold.

Cedar Waves had shown open booking slots, starting at $95 for a one-way trip, for June 19 from Jounieh to Larnaca before they were abruptly postponed.

Talk of the possible return of the Lebanon-Cyprus ferry has been part of the annual pre-summer rumour mill in Lebanon. Similar rumours abounded last summer, but the ferry's return was eventually cancelled for logistical reasons.