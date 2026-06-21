Jordan executes six people convicted in terrorism and drug cases

Jordan executed six people by hanging at dawn on Sunday after they were convicted in terrorism and drug trafficking cases, a government spokesman said.

Among those executed were two men convicted over the 2018 Al Salt terrorist cell attack, which killed six security personnel, government spokesperson Mohammad Al Momani was quoted as saying by state news agency Petra.

A third man was convicted of the 2022 assassination of Brigadier General Abdul Razzaq Al Dalabeeh, the spokesman said.

The remaining three convicts were drug traffickers found guilty of killing security officers during separate law enforcement operations between 2014 and 2018.

Mr Al Momani said the executions were carried out after the death sentences became final and all constitutional and legal procedures had been completed.

The sentences were carried out under the supervision of the Attorney General of the State Security Court, he added.

In May last year, a Jordanian court charged 12 Muslim Brotherhood suspects with terrorism-related crimes over an alleged armed plot against the kingdom.

Jordan has in recent years hardened its response to what it sees as an organised and increasingly sophisticated network of traffickers operating along its northern frontier, particularly across the border with Syria.

Earlier this month, Jordan's state security court sentenced to death a drug dealer convicted of killing three Jordanian security personnel when they arrived to arrest him in the east of Amman.

The three were killed in March during a raid in east Amman when the dealer opened fire on an anti-narcotics unit, highlighting the risks faced by security forces confronting trafficking networks inside the country.

In May, Jordan's armed forces carried out an operation targeting drug and arms smuggling networks along the kingdom's northern border.