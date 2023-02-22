Jordan State Security court sentences three men to death in 2018 terrorism case

Jordan's State Security court sentenced on Wednesday three men to death in connection with a 2018 terrorism case in which six policemen where killed, state TV said.

It said the three men, one of whom is on the run, were linked to a bomb attack on a police vehicle in the western Fuheis suburb of Amman on August 10, 2018. The attack killed two policemen.

They were charged with manufacturing explosives with the intention of "committing terrorist acts", conspiracy to commit terrorism, and promoting the "thought of a terrorist organisation".

The day after the Fuheis attack, another four policemen were killed in the central city of Al Salt, when a security force fought with a group of men suspected of involvement in the Fuheis operation, state TV said.

The men barricaded themselves in a building in the city and refused to surrender, the authorities said at the time, adding that they blew up part of the building.

The court tried another ten men in the same case but they were charged with lesser crimes. Eight received prison sentences of five to 20 years, and two were acquitted.

The authorities did not give details on the nationalities of those who went on trial or which terrorist group the Security Court was referring to.

Jordan's State Security Court holds its proceedings in secret and has wide powers.

At the time of the Fuheis attack in 2018 the authorities were expecting the possibility of revenge attacks by ISIS for Jordan's participation in the US-led international coalition that ended the presence of the group in most of Syria and Iraq.

Earlier in 2018 the authorities said security forces foiled ISIS plans to attack security compounds, shopping malls and unidentified religious figures in Jordan.