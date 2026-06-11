Swedish foreign minister assures Gulf allies of readiness to protect navigation

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Maria Malmer Stenergard, carried more than a message of support to the UAE and other Gulf countries, telling allies that her Nato member country is ready to help safeguard freedom of navigation.

In an exclusive interview with The National in Abu Dhabi, Ms Stenergard warned against the "weaponisation" of the Strait of Hormuz and praised the UAE's resilience, cautioning that "nothing should be ruled out" to keep global trade flowing.

"We are extremely worried about the situation and how the strait has been weaponised. And if we do not find a solution that is in line with international law, I am quite worried that there will be other straits that can also be weaponised," said the minister, who also visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"Together with France and the UK, and a lot of countries, like-minded countries, [we] have been trying to work out how we can best help," she explained. "What I have conveyed to my colleagues here in the region is that we are willing to contribute in any way that they think is suitable."

However, "first we need to see that there is some sort of agreement that makes sure that there is safe passage, and then we are willing to contribute to uphold the freedom of navigation," clarified the minister.

Quote I'm very impressed with the resilience of the UAE and other countries in the region that have been attacked Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Maria Malmer Stenergard

Asked whether military action could be one of the options to help uphold freedom of navigation, she said that "nothing should be ruled out at this stage".

Her visit comes at a critical moment in the Middle East, as Iran, the US and Israel continue to trade strikes and commercial vessels come under attack. The US hit an Iran-bound oil tanker on Tuesday, killing three Indian sailors. Another tanker was struck on Thursday. While Iran has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz blocked, the US has also pledged to ensure that tankers carrying Iranian crude are prevented from moving, raising fears of a prolonged confrontation at sea.

UAE's resilience

The situation has fuelled doubts over whether an Iran-US deal can be reached soon enough to prevent a return to full-scale war. During the conflict, and since the ceasefire took effect, Iran has continued to launch attacks on Gulf states, saying it was targeting US military bases, but often striking civilian infrastructure.

"I'm also very impressed with the resilience of the UAE and other countries in the region that have been attacked," said Ms Stenergard. "There is no solution but a diplomatic solution. And I commend [those] who are really working towards a diplomatic solution that will be long-lasting".

She advocated strengthening relations between Europe and the Gulf countries, echoing calls made by other European officials.

The UAE is Sweden's largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa. The two countries share strong ties, with 250 Swedish companies operating in the UAE.

"I'm very impressed with the pace at which our relationship is developing," clarified the minister. "I am convinced that in turbulent times like these, countries that are maybe not like-minded in all aspects, but like-minded when it comes to the importance of stability, predictability and trust, need to co-operate closer," she added.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden. Wam Info

"That is what the Gulf countries, especially the UAE, and Sweden, have learnt in these times. And it's something that we should just build upon. Even though the circumstances are so difficult and we wish this would never happen, I think that there is something good that could come out of this, and my impression is that this is what is also the opinion of the EU."

Security of Lebanon

The latest round of escalation erupted last weekend when Hezbollah fired two rockets into Israel, followed by an Israeli strike on Beirut. Iran and Israel then exchanged fire after Tehran warned against targeting the Lebanese capital and insisted that Lebanon should be included in any future deal with the US.

Lebanon has become an increasingly important part of the US-Iran negotiations, amid an Israeli push to ensure that Hezbollah, Iran's main proxy militia, is disarmed. Europe has supported a larger role for the embattled Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon, despite the US imposing sanctions on the military and reducing its financial assistance in recent weeks.

"The attacks on Lebanon must stop. At the same time, there must be a disarmament of Hezbollah," the Swedish minister said, expressing concern over Israel's presence in southern Lebanon and describing the situation as a "lack of territorial integrity and respect for territorial integrity".

Last week, French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian told The National that France is pushing for an international force to help secure southern Lebanon after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) expires later this year, a mission to which Sweden has contributed over the years.

Asked about a possible Swedish role in the future security arrangements for southern Lebanon, Ms Stenergard said: "Sweden is definitely willing to contribute to the security of the Lebanese people. We, as the EU, are already contributing a lot to the Lebanese Armed Forces. This is something that I believe should continue".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Sweden’s Foreign Minister during a signing ceremony on the sidelines of a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden. Reuters Info

Sanctioning Israelis

The Swedish minister warned that the war with Iran has diverted attention from the push for a two-state solution and from the devastating situation in Gaza, where Israel continues military operations despite ceasefire efforts, while Hamas remains armed.

"I don't see it developing in the right direction," she said of the situation in the Palestinian territories, where Israeli settlement activity has reached unprecedented levels.

An Oxfam report published on Thursday found that more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in 2023 than during the previous 17 years combined.

"We've been trying within the EU to push for more sanctions against extremist settlers, and at the same time against Hamas and also against extremist Israeli ministers," Ms Stenergard said. "Because this has to stop. This is only taking us further away from the two-state solution."

Since the outbreak of the war in Iran on February 28, several Nato members have denied access to airspace for US military operations and declined to contribute ships to efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Countries including Britain, Germany, Spain and France said that Nato is a defensive alliance and that Iran falls outside its mandate.

The stance angered US President Donald Trump, who has alternated between threatening to withdraw from the alliance and arguing that the US does not need allied support. He has also described Nato as a “paper tiger”, accusing allies of relying on American funding and security guarantees while offering too little in return.

Ms Stenergard defended her country's growing relationship with the US, but said it was time to finally rebalance responsibilities within Nato between the US and Europe.

"So we are investing heavily in our own defence. And capabilities. And, of course, it costs a lot. But, you know, freedom and peace cost a lot. And for us, this is what it's all about," she told The National.