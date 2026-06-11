What do we know about the Iranian towns and islands coming under repeated US fire?

A ceasefire in the region is once again on the brink of collapse after the US and Iran exchanged fire in the early hours of Thursday, raising fears of a return to full-scale war.

The US Central Command said it launched a new wave of “self-defence” strikes on Iran, hours after President Donald Trump threatened to hit the country “very hard” for stalling a peace deal. Iran responded with missile attacks on US-linked bases across the region and claimed it had closed the Strait of Hormuz after state media reported strikes near Minab and Sirik on the southern coast, as well as explosions on Qeshm Island.

So, which are the Iranian towns and islands that have been attacked, and why have they repeatedly been bombed by the US?

Sirik

The southern port town of Sirik is one of Iran’s most strategically important maritime centres, sitting near the entrance to the strait. Its location gives Tehran a critical vantage point over one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, which has been blockaded since the start of the war on February 28.

The town is also home to a naval base operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has described the area as essential to maintaining “full control” over the strait.

But Sirik is not only a military outpost. The wider Bandar Sirik area is also a major commercial and infrastructure centre in Hormozgan, home to the province’s second-largest port after Shahid Rajaee. It supports bulk cargo shipments, petroleum-related trade, fishing fleets and commercial traffic across the Gulf.

The coastal town also hosts key civilian infrastructure, including telecoms towers and water plants that serve the surrounding region.

Qeshm

Qeshm, the largest island in the Arabian Gulf, also lies near the strait.

Located just off Iran's southern coast, the island was once a tourist hotspot for its Unesco-recognised Global Geopark, home to dramatic rock formations, vast mangrove forests and the world's longest salt cave.

The island has also been a designated free trade industrial zone since 1989, making it critical for attracting foreign investment and promoting exports.

But as the US-Israel war on Iran erupted, Qeshm transitioned from a trade and tourism centre into a geopolitical flashpoint.

Described as home to Iran’s “underground missile cities”, Qeshm hosts sites linked to the IRGC within its mountainous terrain, and has been identified in several reports as a storage and launch centre for anti-ship missiles, naval mines, drones and fast-attack craft housed in underground tunnel networks.

Minab

Minab is a major agricultural city in Iran’s Hormozgan province, located inland along the route linking Bandar Abbas to the eastern Gulf of Oman coast. Positioned in a fertile valley fed by the Minab River, the city is known for its strong agricultural output.

Historically, Minab developed around ancient settlements and fortifications, including Minab Castle, and remains an important regional trade and farming centre. The city also hosts one of southern Iran’s well-known traditional markets, the weekly Thursday bazaar, which draws traders from surrounding villages.

The city made headlines on February 28 when a primary school was struck as the US and Israel launched joint attacks across Iran.

At least 168 people, including about 110 children, were killed in the attack, according to Iranian officials. An initial internal US military review found that the Americans were probably responsible for the strike.

Bandar Abbas

Bandar Abbas is the capital of Hormozgan province and Iran’s most important commercial port city on the strait. Sitting on the northern shore of the Gulf of Oman, it functions as the country’s primary maritime gateway, handling a large share of Iran’s container traffic through nearby Shahid Rajaee Port, which has become the backbone of national imports and exports.

The city has long held strategic significance, particularly since the 20th century, when Iran concentrated naval operations and shipping infrastructure there. It is also a major industrial centre, with oil, gas, logistics and shipbuilding infrastructure supporting its port economy.