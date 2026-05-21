How Gulf and UK will feed off each other's strengths with $5bn free-trade deal

The $5 billion free trade deal between Gulf states and the UK is expected to have significant benefits for both partners, while signalling the region's growing role in reshaping global trade, analysts have said.

From lower tariffs and legal protections to expanding economic diversification, the six-nation bloc and Europe's No 2 economy are set to feed off each other's strengths, especially during the current global uncertainty.

“For the Gulf, the agreement supports the broader diversification agenda,” Hamza Dweik, head of trading for the Middle East and North Africa at Denmark's Saxo Bank, told The National.

“The region has been steadily repositioning itself as a global trade and logistics hub, and deeper integration with a large developed market like the UK reinforces that trajectory.”

Three key points

In the past decade, trade between the Gulf and the UK has leapt by more than a quarter to nearly £53 billion ($71.2 billion), data from Britain's Office of National Statistics shows. Trade with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, the bloc's three biggest economies, peaked in 2022.

The UK's Department for Business and Trade has said that the agreement has the potential to add nearly 20 per cent, or roughly £15.5 billion, annually to bilateral trade.

For the Emirates in particular, trade with the UK spiked almost 43 per cent to £25.1 billion during those 10 years, with imports at £9.3 billion and exports at £15.8 billion, the ONS said.

“For international investors, the agreement adds another layer to the GCC’s narrative as an increasingly open and connected economic bloc,” Mr Dweik said.

For British businesses already operating in the Gulf, the deal is set to boost their standing in three key aspects – legal certainty, mobility and data.

“The agreement locks in existing levels of market access for UK firms across financial and professional services, improving regulatory transparency and ensuring licensing processes are fair, fees proportionate and information available in English,” said Helen Barrett, a partner at Dubai-based business development firm CSP Group and deputy chair of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai.

The deal also secures “the most ambitious business mobility commitments” the Gulf has ever granted to a trading partner, giving UK professionals greater certainty when travelling to the GCC to deliver services, engage in business activity, or transfer within their company”, she noted.

With the Gulf committing to prohibiting unjustified data localisation requirements, this means UK companies operating in the region can store and process data outside it, removing a significant operational cost, she added.

“This deal's rules-based framework provides the legal certainty and long-term stability that businesses on both sides need to plan, invest and grow with confidence,” Ms Barrett said.

It also gives the Gulf's diversification plans a piece of legal architecture that matches where the region is already going, said John Hensel, senior vice president at Abu Dhabi-based Demeter Tactical Investments.

“The provisions on financial data flows, recognition of professional qualifications and long-stay business mobility map directly on to the sectors where [Saudi Arabia's] Vision 2030 and its regional equivalents assume the next leg of growth will come from,” Mr Hensel told The National.

“Combined with the investor protection chapter, the deal provides the legal certainty that long-duration capital needs to underwrite the infrastructure those plans depend on.”

Diversification boost

For the Gulf, the deal supports its push to diversify away from oil revenue, something that has been at the top of the government agenda. It is also the latest step in expanding the region's role on the broader trade map.

“The agreement is additive rather than substitutive,” Mr Hensel said. “What the UK agreement does, alongside the Gulf's parallel tracks with the EU, India and others, is broaden the bloc's external economic map.

“The Gulf is becoming a more integrated node in the global financial system, with each bilateral relationship adding rather than substituting.”

Key sectors will receive a boost. British expertise in artificial intelligence, financial services and logistics will directly help the Gulf, while agricultural exports would address a practical need as Gulf states continue to prioritise food security.

“UK firms in financial services, FinTech, advanced manufacturing and professional services now have clearer and more secure access to one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions,” Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer of Dubai-based Century Financial, told The National.

Meanwhile, the Gulf is already a major source of capital into the UK, with investment supporting critical infrastructure, including Heathrow Airport.

“The deal gives investors on both sides greater confidence to deploy capital across each other's markets,” Mr Valecha added.

For food and drink exporters, medical device manufacturers and cross-border tech firms, this is a “market entry acceleration” signal, analysts at Abu Dhabi-based Trade Foresight said.

“Beyond massive tariff cuts on consumer items like cheese, cereals and chocolate, the FTA [free-trade agreement] establishes groundbreaking legal chapters guaranteeing the free flow of financial data and long-term business mobility across the Gulf,” they said.

Slowly but surely

The FTA is the Gulf's first with a G7 partner, making it a major deal. But analysts diverge on its immediate effects.

Mr Dweik said that the overall impact is likely to be incremental rather than disruptive, as the agreement does not fundamentally reshape trade overnight.

“But it strengthens the institutional framework for growth. Over time, that tends to be more important than any short‑term gains in tariffs or volumes,” he noted.

Mark Graver, a director at Savills Middle East based in Bahrain, said the deal was “long, long overdue”, and although “fantastic … it is staggeringly short on ambition given the potential, but it is a start”.

Still, the agreement is a validation of the Gulf's growing role on the global trade stage – as well as signalling that the Gulf, despite geopolitical challenges, will always be open for business.

“For Gulf countries, this is another important step in strengthening global trade links, attracting business opportunities and reinforcing the Gulf’s growing role in international commerce,” analysts at Dubai-based Bright Global Tax Consulting And Accounting said.

“In a time of global economic uncertainty, this deal sends a strong message: the Gulf region is not just participating in global trade – it is helping shape its future.”