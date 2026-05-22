Turkish court overturns opposition leader Ozgur Ozel's election

A Turkish court has annulled the 2023 leadership election of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), dealing a blow to opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The ruling on Thursday overturned the party congress that elected Ozgur Ozel as CHP chairman and replaced him on an interim basis with former leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who lost the leadership contest in 2023 and is widely viewed as posing little threat to Mr Erdogan and the AKP.

A lower court had previously dismissed the same case against the 2023 CHP congress, ruling last year that there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

However, an appeals court on Thursday declared the vote null and void over alleged irregularities, including claims that Mr Ozel secured support through promises of jobs and other benefits.

The court also suspended Mr Ozel and members of the party’s executive board.

Mr Kilicdaroglu urged CHP members to remain calm.

“Our party is a very large party, and it will solve its own problems internally,” he said.

Mr Ozel struck a more defiant tone while rallying supporters after the ruling.

“I am not promising you a path to power through a rose garden; I am promising you the ability to endure suffering but never surrender,” he said.

The CHP convened an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Ankara, where hundreds of supporters gathered, waving flags and chanting slogans for several hours.

"I will stay in this building until the members of the Republican People's Party decide who will lead the Republican People's Party, not the AKP's judicial branches; I'm not going anywhere," Mr Ozel later posted on X.

The secular, centre-left CHP has faced mounting judicial pressure since 2024, with hundreds of party members and elected officials detained in corruption investigations that the opposition says are politically motivated.

Turkey’s next presidential election is scheduled for 2028, when Mr Erdogan is expected to seek a fourth term.