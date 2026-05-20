Syrian authorities seize 25 million Captagon pills hidden in pottery containers

Syrian authorities have seized 25 million Captagon pills in a major drugs raid, the Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday.

It said the consignment was hidden inside pottery containers that were being prepared for transport.

The operation took place after weeks of observation and investigation by authorities, which led to the discovery of the drugs, the ministry said.

Syrian authorities dismantled the drug trafficking network behind the haul and arrested all seven members, including the leader, state news agency Sana reported.

Countries across the Middle East are working to shut down the trade in Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine-like substance that was produced on a mass scale during Syria's civil war. Production of the drug became a key source of funding for the Bashar Al Assad regime.

Since Mr Al Assad's fall, Syria's new authorities have reported major seizures of Captagon across the country.

Earlier this month, Syria’s Interior Ministry said authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon pills into Jordan after traffickers allegedly used remotely controlled balloons with tracking systems to bypass border surveillance.

Jordan responded with air raids targeting drug and arms smuggling networks on the kingdom's northern border, in what the military called the Jordanian Deterrence Operation.

The Jordanian military said it struck a number of sites used by traffickers, including factories, workshops and warehouses that served as launch points for operations into Jordan.

In February, Syrian authorities seized a cache of 75 hot-air balloons along with more than two million Captagon pills from a gang allegedly preparing to smuggle the drugs into Jordanian territory. In the same month, more than 400,000 Captagon pills were seized in an operation carried out by Iraqi and Syrian forces.

In the first quarter of last year, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq agreed to exchange information on the movement of illegal substances.