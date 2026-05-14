Jerusalem braces for tension as ultranationalist flag march begins in Old City

In the Old City of Jerusalem, a crowd of about 100 French Israelis gathered outside Damascus Gate ahead of the ultranationalist Flag March. With a heavy accent, a woman led chants in Hebrew about the theme of the day: all of Jerusalem, including this majority Palestinian area in the east of the city, belonging to Israel.

Marchers at the front of the pack, a few of them already sunburned from the hot sun, unfurled a large banner that read “Jerusalem is the Capital” in French and “Israel is forever”. Behind them was a sea of Israeli flags, flanked by dozens of heavily armed police.

The parade, the main celebration of ⁠Jerusalem Day, has become a show of force for Jewish nationalists but is seen by Palestinians as a blatant provocation aimed at undermining their ties to the ⁠city.

Based on previous years, the chants are expected to become more extreme as the day progresses. Common ones include “death to Arabs” and “may your village burn".

Violence is also a possibility, although it has arguably decreased in recent years because the vast majority of Palestinians no longer risk leaving their homes. The National spoke to Palestinians as far away as the Christian Quarter, not a hotspot for violence on recent Jerusalem Day, who were too scared to leave their homes.

East Jerusalem is recognised as Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory under international law. Jerusalem Day celebrates Israel’s capture of the city in 1967, when Arab forces were defeated in the eastern part. Israel then declared Jerusalem as its undivided capital, a move that the majority of the international community rejects.

One Palestinian cafe worker, who did not want to be named, rolled his eyes when he started to hear nationalist chants earlier than expected. “I don’t know how I’m going to leave the city,” he told The National.

A Palestinian man closes his shop in the old city of Jerusalem ahead of the parade. AFP Info

“This is the worst day of the year,” Jacob Lazarus of Rabbis for Human Rights told The National, standing next to the French group. He was attending alongside a small but committed number of Jewish-Israelis who attend the flag march in solidarity with Palestinian residents of the area. They have received significant abuse from marchers, physical and verbal, in previous years.

This year, the two main groups of peace activists were a loose organisation of people handing out flowers to the locals before they shut themselves away. The largest group present was Standing Together, an Israeli and Palestinian purple bib-wearing activist group that attended for “protective presence,” a practice whereby Israelis attach themselves to Palestinians under threat from state and settler violence.

The rationale is that a Jew being attacked, alongside a Palestinian, is more likely to force the authorities to intervene to break up attacks. By midday, there were already videos of the group accompanying Palestinian women and nuns through large crowds of teenage Israeli men singing nationalist songs.

An Israeli left-wing activist hands a flower to a Palestinian woman. AFP Info

Their work is becoming increasingly dangerous. Last year, a video of an activist bear-hugging a Palestinian who was being mauled went viral. Both were attacked. Standing Together was eventually forced to leave by the police.

They are fighting a losing battle for the soul of their city and nation. Hours before the march even began, they were vastly outnumbered.