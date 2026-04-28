Q&A replay: Two months of Iran war - what could happen next?

On the 60th day of the Iran war, negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained at an impasse.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon continued despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, which also carried out drone attacks.

Since the war began, more than 3,000 people have been killed across the Middle East - with some estimates suggesting the death toll is closer to 6,000 - and more than three million people have been displaced.

The conflict continues to severely disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, causing critical risk to nations reliant on Gulf exports and uncertainty in international markets.

As the panel convened to take audience questions, the UAE announced it would withdraw from Opec to gain flexibility and responsiveness to managing the oil market, particularly in light of the energy supply collapse from the Iran war.

Hosted by The National's deputy foreign editor Aveen Karim, our panel, which includes geo-economics editor Manus Cranny, US bureau chief Thomas Watkins and correspondents Nada Homsi and Lizzie Porter, discussed the latest developments and explored scenarios for what could come next.