Egypt increases military readiness as El Sisi warns of risks from widening war

Egypt has raised its level of military readiness as regional tension increases amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation across the region.

Lt Gen Ashraf Zaher, Defence Minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, inspected the combat readiness of the Central Military Region on Sunday, as part of efforts to ensure all formations were prepared amid regional developments, a military spokesman said.

Lt Gen Zaher was briefed on modernisation work and upgrades in the Central Military Region, including enhancements to air defences and medical services. He was accompanied by armed forces chief of staff Lt Ahmed Khalifa and the commanders of Egypt's main service branches.

Lt Gen Zaher joined personnel from the Central Military Region, border guards, paratroopers and the elite Saka special forces for iftar. He conveyed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s call for vigilance and training as tension rises.

The inspection highlights what officials describe as “enhanced vigilance” after the exchange of attacks by Iran and the US and Israel.

The Central Military Region, which covers Cairo and nearby governorates, functions as a core reserve force capable of reaching border zones quickly if required. As Lt Gen Zaher met troops, Mr El Sisi addressed a military iftar held annually to commemorate the country's 1973 victory over Israel, which happened on the 10th day of Ramadan.

Mr El Sisi spoke to senior government, military and religious figures, linking the lessons of that conflict to current challenges. He said Egypt had sought to prevent the war through mediation between Washington and Tehran.

Mr El Sisi said Cairo repeatedly urged restraint, warning that escalation would risk regional stability and shipping lanes, including the Suez Canal and Strait of Hormuz. He added that Egypt had contingency plans in place and told citizens there was “no need for concern”.

Global shipping companies have diverted vessels away from the Suez Canal, while airline travel across the region has also been disrupted. Foreign investors continue to trim exposure to Egyptian and Gulf markets.

Tourism operators told The National of a wave of cancellations at the weekend, increasing pressure on one of the country’s key sources of foreign currency.

“Two days have seen very large and rapid developments,” Mr El Sisi said. “We were keen to achieve calm and stop the war, though I doubt that will happen. Egypt is part of the region and inevitably affected by what takes place within it.”

He said the country's strength lay in national unity and public endurance after years of overlapping crises. He added: “By God’s grace, no one can come near this country.”